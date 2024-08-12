Nutritionist Shares Interesting Ways To Add Jackfruit To Your Daily Diet

Consuming jackfruit is a great way to enhance immunity as it's rich in vitamin C & antioxidants

Do you find the scent of jackfruit awful? If so, you should move past it soon because it is a nutritional powerhouse that is packed full of both major and micronutrients. Jackfruit is used to make flavorful and spicy curries when it's not ripe. Kathal can also be a fantastic meat substitute for those of you vegans but if you are still not convinced Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some other interesting ways you can add this superfood to your diet. Lovneet shared a video on Instagram listing the benefits of Jackfruit, which read, "Why's everyone talking about Jackfruit? Vitamin A, B, and C vitamins. Potassium, magnesium, and copper. Low in calories = weight management. High fibre content = control appetite + digestion. Low glycemic index = control blood sugar levels.”

Lovneet Batra has also shared a note on how you can incorporate jackfruit into your diet.

Here's how you can incorporate jackfruit into your diet, according to the nutritionist

Curries: Add young jackfruit to your curries for a meaty texture and rich flavour. Salads: Use ripe jackfruit pieces in fruit salads or as a topping for your green salads. Smoothies: Blend ripe jackfruit with yoghurt and honey for a delicious smoothie. Snacks: Roast jackfruit seeds for a crunchy and nutritious snack. Desserts: Incorporate ripe jackfruit into desserts like ice creams or puddings for a tropical twist."

Look at her post:

Jackfruit seeds are a secondary source of nutrition for people who eat the fruit because they are also known to be highly concentrated in protein, minerals, and fibre.

Let's examine a few of the advantages of jackfruit

1. Increases immunity

Consuming jackfruit is a great way to enhance immunity as it is abundant in vitamin C and other antioxidants. White blood cell synthesis is stimulated by vitamin C, and antioxidants stop oxidative stress and prevent radical damage to bodily cells before it results in inflammation or disease.

2. Keeps skin and eyes healthy

Vitamin A content in jackfruit is high, which lowers the risk of macular degeneration or vision loss and improves eye eyesight even more. It is also thought to be an effective anti-ageing ingredient for skin radiance. In addition to treating wrinkles and fine lines, it shields the skin from sun damage.

3. Helps in insomnia

Magnesium, an important mineral that helps control neurotransmitter levels in the body and promotes better sleep, is abundant in jackfruit. Therefore, if you are among those who have trouble falling asleep every night, it's time to start eating jackfruit regularly.

Why are you still waiting? We guarantee that if you include this large fruit in your diet regularly, you will only want more!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.