Nutritionist Shares High-Protein Whole Wheat Pizza Recipe

Who says pizza can't be a healthy option? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has created a game-changing recipe for a high-protein whole-wheat pizza that's not only delicious but also guilt-free! According to the nutritionist, this innovative pizza recipe can easily fit into any weight loss regime, making it a dream come true for health-conscious foodies. She recently shared a video on Instagram revealing her secret to a healthy and delicious pizza. To start, Pooja Malhotra breaks 2 eggs into a bowl and removes one yolk. She then adds 3 tablespoons of whole wheat flour (or a gluten-free alternative), 1 tablespoon of milk, salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic. Mixing well, she creates the base of the pizza.

Next, she greases a pan with oil and pours the mixture into it. Cooking on low flame for 3-4 minutes on each side, she creates a crispy and golden-brown crust. While the base is cooking, she applies her homemade pizza sauce, followed by vegetables or any toppings of choice, grated mozzarella cheese, oregano, and chilli flakes. Finally, she covers the pan for 3-4 minutes or until the cheese melts, revealing a mouth-watering and healthy pizza. With this recipe, you can enjoy a guilt-free pizza that's perfect for a quick meal or a fun night with friends and family.

Pooja Malhotra often shares healthy recipes with us. Earlier, the nutritionist had shared a recipe for a high-fibre and high-protein diet ice cream recipe perfect for chocolate lovers. The ingredients for this healthy ice cream include 1 cup crumbled cottage cheese, 1/2 cup soaked cashews, 11-12 soaked dates, 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup low-fat milk (or plant milk), and 1/2 cup compound dark chocolate. To make it, simply blend all the ingredients until smooth, pour into a box, cover with cling wrap, and freeze for 6-8 hours.

Try this recipe if you want to incorporate healthy and delicious dishes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.