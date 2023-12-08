Nutritionist Shares 5 Factors That Weaken Immunity

Our bodies release stress hormones like cortisol, which can hinder the effectiveness of the immune system

Immunity refers to the ability of an organism to resist or defend against harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites. It is a complex system involving various components such as white blood cells, antibodies, and specialised organs. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains how certain factors can weaken our immunity.

5 Factors that are weakening your immune system:

1. Stress

When we are stressed, our bodies release stress hormones like cortisol, which can hinder the effectiveness of the immune system. Chronic stress can lead to long-term suppression of immune function, making us more susceptible to infections and diseases.

2. Fear and anxiety

Fear and anxiety can decrease the body's immune response by affecting the production and function of immune cells, such as lymphocytes and natural killer cells, which play crucial roles in fighting off infections. Fear and anxiety can also trigger the body's stress response, which releases stress hormones like cortisol.

3. Heavy metals around us

Exposure to heavy metals like lead, mercury, and cadmium can negatively affect our immune system. These metals can disrupt the normal functioning of immune cells and impair their ability to defend against harmful pathogens.

4. Imbalanced diet

Proper nutrition is essential for maintaining a strong immune system. An imbalanced diet lacking in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, can weaken immunity. For example, deficiencies in vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and selenium can impair immune cell function and compromise our ability to fight off infections.

5. Sugar

Excessive sugar consumption can have detrimental effects on the immune system. High sugar intake can lead to increased inflammation, which can suppress immune function. Additionally, sugar can negatively impact the balance of bacteria in the gut, which plays a crucial role in immune system regulation.

Look at nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's post:

To strengthen your immune system, it is important to manage stress effectively, reduce heavy metal exposure, maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and limit sugar intake. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and a healthy lifestyle overall also contribute to a robust immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.