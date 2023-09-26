Nutritionist Shares 5 Benefits Of Consuming Haritaki

Haritaki is traditionally used to support cognitive function and overall brain health

Haritaki, also known as Terminalia chebula, is a traditional Ayurvedic herb commonly used in India for various health benefits. It is a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine and is known for its positive effects on digestion and overall health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many benefits of consuming this magical herb.

Here are some benefits of haritaki:

Haritaki is believed to have a gentle laxative effect, which can help promote healthy bowel movements and relieve constipation. It may also aid in reducing digestive issues like bloating and gas. Haritaki is rich in antioxidants, which help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and cellular damage. This may contribute to its potential anti-aging effects. Haritaki has been traditionally used as a detoxifier and to promote healthy elimination of toxins from the body. It may support liver function and assist in cleansing the body systems. It has expectorant and mucolytic properties, making it beneficial for respiratory health. It is commonly used for cough, bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions. Haritaki is believed to help boost the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections and illnesses.

It's important to note that while haritaki has been used for centuries and has traditional uses, scientific research on its specific health benefits is still limited. As with any herbal supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adding it to your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.