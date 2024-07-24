Nutritionist Reveals The Truth About 'Good' And 'Bad' Foods

Most foods aren't bad for you, it depends on how you consume them

We often hear conflicting information about what foods are good or bad for us. For example, eggs were once thought to be unhealthy as they increased cholesterol, but now we know they are a good source of protein. Coffee was also thought to be bad for us, but it has some health benefits. Even chocolate can be good for us in small amounts. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal agrees. In her latest video posted to Instagram, she declared that there is no food item that is good or bad for us. It just turns bad if eaten in the wrong way. “We often hear about foods being labelled ‘good' or ‘bad'. As a nutritionist, I want to challenge that thinking. All foods can have a place in a healthy diet. It's about balance, variety, and portion control,” she stated in the caption.

In her video, the nutritionist talks about four such food items:

1. Ghee

Ghee is often called a superfood because it is rich in nutrients. But Nmami Agarwal warns that too much of a good thing can be bad. Heating ghee too much can create unhealthy compounds. So, use a spoonful to make your meals tasty, but avoid deep-frying with it. Enjoy ghee in moderation to get its benefits.

2. Rice

Rice is a great source of energy and a staple in many diets. You do not have to cut it out completely, according to the Nutritionist. Just make sure to balance your meals with protein and fibre to avoid blood sugar spikes. Think of rice as a “great companion, not the main event.”

3. Pickles

Indian pickles are packed with probiotics and antioxidants, making them a superfood. But Dr Agarwal says that their tangy flavour means they are high in sodium. So, use them as a flavour booster in small amounts, and don't overdo it. A little pickle with rice or roti can indeed go a long way.

4. Coconuts

Coconut is the best source of healthy fats and MCTs, says the nutritionist. It is packed with nutrients but it is also high in calories. So, enjoy coconut as part of a balanced diet, and enjoy it in moderation.

Lastly, the nutritionist states that the goal is to enjoy your food without guilt or restriction. “A balanced diet includes a variety of foods from all food groups,” she says. “If you're unsure about what to eat or how much, consider consulting with a registered dietitian. They can provide personalised guidance based on your specific needs and goals.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.