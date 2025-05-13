Nutritionist Reveals Simple 4-Step Process To Improve Gut Health

Gut health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. Issues like fatigue, an upset stomach, skin problems and autoimmune disorders often stem from poor gut function. Maintaining a healthy gut is key to promoting better digestion, metabolism and immunity. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has recently shared a simple, effective 4-step process on Instagram to help restore gut health at home. Her approach focuses on detoxification, improving digestion, reducing inflammation and encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Step 1: Remove toxins and address infections

The first step in healing the gut is removing toxins and addressing any infections in the stomach. Many people unknowingly suffer from intestinal infections caused by pathogenic (bad) bacteria. Detoxification may involve dietary changes or the use of supplements designed to target and eliminate these harmful bacteria, cleansing the digestive tract.

Step 2: Improve digestion

A healthy digestive tract is essential for preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. To improve digestion, Mukerjee suggests incorporating herbs, vitamins and supplements such as probiotics, digestive enzymes, or organic plants with digestive properties. These can support optimal digestion and create an environment where bad bacteria cannot thrive.

Step 3: Reduce inflammation

Infections can cause inflammation in the intestines, which must be addressed for effective gut healing. Inflammation is a common issue for many, leading to discomfort and other stomach problems. Anjali Mukerjee recommends incorporating anti-inflammatory foods, dietary adjustments, or specific supplements to reduce inflammation and promote gut health.

Step 4: Support the growth of good bacteria

After tackling infections and inflammation, the next crucial step is encouraging the growth of good bacteria (probiotics) in the gut. To do this, include fermented foods like yoghurt and kefir, fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and prebiotic foods that nourish beneficial bacteria. These foods help create a thriving environment for probiotics to flourish.

Final consideration: seal the gut

Finally, once the previous steps are completed, Ms Mukerjee suggests “sealing the gut.” Leaky gut syndrome, where the gut becomes permeable and allows toxins and germs to enter the bloodstream, can occur if the intestinal lining is not properly supported. To prevent this, specific dietary techniques and supplements can be used to strengthen the intestinal lining and promote healing.

This 4-step process offers a systematic approach to gut healing, emphasizing detoxification, improved digestion, reduced inflammation and the growth of beneficial bacteria, ultimately leading to a healthier, more balanced gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.