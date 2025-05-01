Nutritionist Recommends These 5 Cooling Foods To Best The Summer Heat

When the summer heat is in full swing, your body needs extra hydration and nourishment to stay cool and energized. Choosing the right foods can make a significant difference in how you feel. Here are five cooling foods that not only help you beat the heat but also provide a refreshing boost to your daily diet.

1. Cucumbers:

Green detox juice: Add 1 cucumber, 1 green apple, 1 stalk of celery, 1 bunch of Cilantro and one inch ginger in a juicer, churn it strain and drink.

Cucumbers are one of the best summer foods for hydration. With over 90% water content, they are incredibly effective at replenishing fluids lost during the day. Cucumbers are light, easy to digest, and help lower body temperature. They can be eaten raw in salads, blended into refreshing drinks, or even used in cooling face masks. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin, making them perfect for the hot weather.

2. Watermelon:

Watermelon mint and celery juice: Add 2 cups of watermelon, handful of fresh mint leaves, 2 stalks of celery and ice cubes. Blend all the ingredients in a juicer until smooth and strain the mixture and drink.

Watermelon is a classic summer fruit that's both hydrating and delicious. It's made up of 92% water, which makes it an excellent choice for staying hydrated. In addition to its hydrating properties, watermelon is rich in vitamins A and C, which are great for skin health. This fruit is not only a refreshing snack but can also be enjoyed in salads, smoothies, or even grilled for a unique twist. Plus, it contains lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays.

3. Coconut water:

Coconut water detox: Add 1 glass of coconut water, handful of mint leaves & half a tsp of lime juice.

Coconut water is an amazing natural drink that helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweating. Packed with potassium, magnesium, and sodium, it helps maintain hydration levels and keeps you cool in the heat. It's low in calories and sugar, making it a healthier option than sugary sports drinks. Whether you drink it straight from the coconut or in a chilled bottle, coconut water is a perfect beverage to enjoy during summer.

4. Yogurt:

Mango lassi: Add 1 mango, 1/2 cup of yogurt, 2 drops of vanilla essence and stevia as per taste. Blend

until smooth & drink.

Yogurt is another great summer food that not only cools you down but also promotes good digestion. It's packed with probiotics, which support your gut health and boost immunity, especially important during the heat. Enjoy yogurt as a snack or incorporate it into your meals in the form of smoothies, parfaits, or dips. Pairing it with fresh fruits like berries, mangoes, or peaches can make for a refreshing and nutritious treat.

5. Mint:

Mint lemonade water: In a glass of water add a handful of mint leaves, 1 tsp lemon juice & ice cubes. Mix it well and drink.

Mint has long been used for its natural cooling properties, and it's perfect for summer. Whether fresh or dried, mint can be added to drinks, salads, or even desserts for an instant burst of coolness. Mint tea is a popular choice for a refreshing drink, or you can infuse it in water for a delightful twist. It also aids in digestion and has a calming effect, making it an excellent choice for a post-meal treat.

These five cooling foods are easy to incorporate into your daily diet and are perfect for combating the summer heat. Not only do they help hydrate and refresh you, but they also provide essential nutrients that support your overall health. So, the next time you're feeling overheated, reach for one of these foods to stay cool, nourished, and energized.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.