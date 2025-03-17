Nutritionist Recommends Hula Hooping For Improved Motor Skills And Weight Management

If you are looking for a fun and engaging way to lose weight and improve your overall health, we have a surprising solution for you: hula hooping. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija endorsed hula hooping in her latest Instagram post as a legitimate fitness activity that offers a multitude of benefits. From weight loss and improved motor skills to enhanced body balance and coordination, incorporating hula hooping into your fitness routine can offer you a unique and enjoyable way to achieve your health goals.

In the shared video, Pooja listed several benefits of hula hooping daily. She said, "Here are the reasons why you need to bring it back into your fitness routine. One, it engages your entire core. Hello, abs."

Hula hooping helps in reducing weight. "A 2021 study published in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research found that participants who did weighted hula hooping for just 6 weeks significantly reduced their waist circumference and increased core muscle strength—even more effectively than walking," Pooja wrote in her caption.

Stating the third benefit, the nutritionist said, "Three, hula hoop improves motor skills, body balance, as well as muscle coordination, and is great for lower back and muscle stiffness, especially for those who have a seated job and are sitting all day long."

Lastly, hula hooping releases endorphins, also known as the happy hormones, which help in boosting your mood.

In her previous Instagram post, Pooja Makhija shared explained the importance of salt in our bodies. She shed light on the primary ingredient of the food, which, according to her, doesn't only play the job of a seasoning but much more.

Pooja said, “Drinking plain water? Well, you are doing just 50% of the job. Every time we pee, cry or sweat, we are just not losing plain water. We are losing water along with essential electrolytes - sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Therefore, when we drink just plain water, we are not going to be able to get the full result. Therefore, there is dehydration, lightheadedness, muscular cramps and fatigue.”

She advised, "Next time you fill your water bottle, add a pinch of mineral-rich salt. It could be anything - pink salt, Himalayan salt, curry namak, and then see the difference.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.