Nutritionist Lists 4 Best Foods To Fight Morning Fatigue

Morning fatigue, or sleep inertia, is the tiredness and sluggishness that come with waking up and often persist for a while. There are several reasons why people may wake up feeling tired. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, your diet and nutrition might be responsible for poor rest. “Morning fatigue is often linked to nutrient deficiencies rather than lack of sleep,” Lovneet Batra said in her latest Instagram post.

The nutritionist has listed 4 best foods to fight morning fatigue that will switch your energy naturally, without caffeine:

1. Bee pollen

Bee pollen is a natural superfood that may significantly boost stamina and energy levels.

According to the nutritionist, bee pollen is “Nature's Energy Booster.” They are rich in B vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants. They promote vitality and combat cellular tiredness.

If you wake up feeling exhausted due to cellular fatigue, start your day by mixing 1 teaspoon of bee pollen with yoghurt. You will notice the energy shift instantly, Ms Batra said.

2. Moringa or drumsticks

Moringa is a potential natural treatment for morning fatigue. The high concentration of iron, vitamins, and minerals in moringa can help boost an energy-yielding metabolism and lessen exhaustion.

Lovneet Batra suggested adding one teaspoon of Moringa powder with a fruit such as Anar or Jamun, either mid-morning or in the evening snack, to fight morning fatigue and observe the energy shift.

3. Bananas

Banana is high in potassium and a rich source of B vitamins and magnesium. It also has a decent quantity of fibre, which slows down the sugar release into the bloodstream.

Lovneet Batra said bananas are “Instant and Gentle Fuel.” They contain potassium, magnesium, and natural carbohydrates, which are excellent for boosting energy and aiding in muscle repair.

Bananas are perfect with breakfast or before working out in the morning, she said.

A ripe banana will supply more easily available energy in the form of sugar, compared to an unripe banana.

4. Blueberries

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra refers to blueberries as “Brain and Metabolism Support” because they are packed with potent antioxidants called anthocyanins.

Blueberries boost your metabolism, enhance concentration, and lessen inflammation; thus, they can help deal with morning fatigue. Blueberries make a perfect morning snack or smoothie add-in.

The nutritionist added that you may constantly feel more alive and organically revitalise your mornings by replacing coffee with these authentic, healthy foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.