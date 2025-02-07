Nutritionist Explains Why You're Unable To Lose Weight Despite Eating Healthy

Eating healthy is surely one of the key steps for a robust immune system. It is also the first step towards achieving the weight loss goals. However, the weight loss journey is taking longer than usual, leaving you frustrated despite the healthy diet? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains that balancing the diet with the weight loss journey is essential. She drops a video on Instagram, with the caption that read, “Struggling to lose weight despite eating healthy? I've seen this happen to so many. Sometimes, the issue isn't what you're eating—it's how much or even how your body processes it. Portion control and managing stress are great starting points, but there's more to uncover.”

Then, in the video, Anjali Mukerjee explains the key points which are hindering the weight loss journey despite eating healthy.

Mistakes you might be making according to the nutritionist

1. Watch your portion size and caloric intake

She says, “It's possible that you are eating large portions of healthy food like almond flour is healthy, ghee is considered healthy, but they are also very rich in calories. So, if you are overindulging in these things it will sabotage your weight loss efforts.”

2. Overeating healthy foods

According to the nutritionist, it's possible that you are overeating all the healthy foods like nuts and seeds, more of avocado, walnuts, cashews, dates, raisins, and dark chocolate. She states that all these things are considered healthy, but if overeaten, then they may end up not helping in losing weight.

3. Evaluate your hormone health

“A sluggish thyroid or what we call subclinical hypothyroidism. It may not even show on your blood tests, but your thyroid may be still sluggish that will sabotage your weight loss efforts,” shares Anjali.

4. Chronic stress

Stress leads to a surge in cortisol levels, which, in turn, leads to belly fat. “So if you manage your stress, it will help you to loose weight better,” says Anjali.

5. Managing gut health

Anjali concludes by mentioning that apart from the above-listed points, maintaining gut health is also important. In her words, “The right microbes will help you to loose weight better. Try intermittent fasting if nothing else is working.”

Keep these pointers in mind to ensure better health and easier weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.