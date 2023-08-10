Nutritionist Explains Why You Should Eat Water Apple More Often

The potassium content in water apples helps regulate blood pressure levels

Water apple, also known as Syzygium aqueum, is a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia. It is a small fruit with a thin skin that can be red or green in colour. The flesh is typically white or pinkish, juicy, and mildly sweet.

To help us better understand how good water apple is for our health, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many benefits of consuming this fruit. Read on as we share her post and some common benefits of this delicious fruit.

Look at her post:

Here are some benefits of consuming water apple:

1. Hydration

Water apples have a high water content, which helps in keeping the body hydrated, especially during hot weather or physical activities.

2. Rich in vitamins

This fruit is a good source of vitamins C and A, which are important for overall health, boosting the immune system, and promoting healthy skin.

3. High in antioxidants

Water apples are rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which help to protect the body against oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

4. Boosts digestion

The high fibre content in water apples aids in digestion and prevents digestive problems like constipation.

5. Supports heart health

The potassium content in water apples helps regulate blood pressure levels and maintain heart health. Additionally, the antioxidants present in the fruit reduce oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system.

6. Weight management

Due to its high water and fibre content, water apples can help promote weight loss, as they provide a feeling of fullness and curb overeating.

7. Anti-inflammatory properties

Water apples contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as quercetin and kaempferol, which can help reduce inflammation and ease symptoms of inflammatory conditions.

8. Oral health benefits

Chewing on water apples can increase salivation, which aids in maintaining oral health and reducing the risk of dental issues like tooth decay and gum disease.

It is worth noting that these benefits are based on general observations and should not replace professional medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.