Nutritionist Explains Why You Should Eat Tofu More Often

The risk of heart disease is lower for people who consume large amounts of tofu

Many meat eaters are beginning to realise what vegetarians and vegans have known for a while: tofu is a great addition to your plate. Much like typical dairy cheese, it is made by curdling fresh soya milk, pressing it into a solid block and then cooling it. Tofu can be prepared in a variety of ways to produce a variety of textures, from soft and silky to crispy. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some lesser-known benefits of this soy product. She wrote in the caption, “Tofu is more than just a meat substitute! It's perfect for Indian meals, offering high protein, iron, and calcium with none of the guilt.”

Here are some health benefits of tofu

1. High protein

As tofu has a lot of protein, it's a great substitute for animal-based protein for vegetarians. When used in moderation, soy can be a fantastic and healthful addition to your diet, The Food and Drug Administration advises consuming 25 grams of soy protein daily for heart health advantages.

2. Iron-rich

Tofu is a popular soy food in several Asian countries. Rich in iron, it helps boost energy and combats fatigue, especially during menstruation. Along with thiamine, tofu is a good source of calcium, magnesium, and selenium, among other nutrients.

3. Bone strength

Calcium and magnesium, which are included in tofu, aid in the development and maintenance of healthy bones. It also contains a lot of protein, which helps in bone building. According to studies, soy isoflavones may help postmenopausal women's bone mineral density and decrease bone loss.

4. Heart health

The risk of heart disease is lower for people who consume large amounts of tofu and other soy products. This could be as a result of tofu's low saturated fat content and rich heart-healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, people who eat tofu might consume less red meat, which is associated with heart risks.

5. Cholesterol levels

Another explanation for the association between tofu and heart health could be a minor impact on cholesterol. According to studies, eating a pound and a half of tofu every day could reduce your LDL (or "bad") cholesterol levels by roughly 3%.

Look at this post:

Tip: Swap paneer with tofu for healthier curries like tofu bhurji and tofu palak.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.