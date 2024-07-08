Nutritionist Explains How Salads Can Be Unhealthy

What you add to your salad greatly impacts whether or not your salad is healthy

Salads are popular for their health benefits and versatility which makes them a beloved choice for many looking to maintain a balanced diet. Packed with fresh vegetables, lean proteins and nutritious dressings, they offer a delicious way to consume essential vitamins and minerals. We love to eat it as a side dish or even as the main dish sometimes when we want an extra punch of healthy eating. From fasts to diets, we love consuming it whenever possible, and that too, completely guilt-free! However, not all salads are equally healthy. Some, in fact, are surprisingly unhealthy, laden with high-calorie dressings, fried toppings and processed ingredients that negate their nutritional value.

It's important to choose salads wisely, opting for those with wholesome ingredients and avoiding ones that are loaded with unhealthy additions. To make this choice easier for you, here we have an expert. Dietitian and nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has taken to Instagram to break some myths regarding salads and suggests what you can do to make it truly healthy.

In her video, she first explains how caesar salad was created. "About a hundred years ago, it was made using leftover ingredients like lettuce, eggs, olive oil, lemon juice, croutons, cheese and more. A hundred years later, salads are now synonymous with healthy eating. But are all salads healthy," she asks.

She also warns saying, "Some calorie-laden salads can have as much fat as a burger or a packet of chips but the unassuming consumers are fooled and they think it is healthy. So, here are some do's and don'ts of salad dressing," she adds.

In her caption, she goes on to explain the issue in more detail. "Are all salads healthy? Salads have become synonymous with healthy eating. But not all salads are healthy. Here are some red flags: Some dressings like Thousand Island, ranch and blue cheese are very high in fat. Fried bits of chicken/ nachos/ tacos/ nuts - Fat-free dressings are avoidable too as the lack of flavour is compensated by extra sodium or extra sugar," reads her caption.

Explaining what salads could include instead, she suggests, "Seasonal veggies, some lean protein (chicken/ egg/ feta cheese/ cottage cheese/ boiled legumes like chickpeas/ beans etc), some fresh fruits/ roasted nuts/ dried fruits like berries etc. Make your own dressing using some of the ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar (rice/ balsamic), olive oil, salt, mustard sauce, cilantro/ mint, hung curd etc."

"If you have a weak gut, too many raw veggies could result in bloating; you could blanch or lightly grill your veggies and avoid your specific triggers," adds Pooja.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.