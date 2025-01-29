Nutritionist Calls "Gondh" The Winter's Superfood

The winter season comes wrapped with a number of problems in the body. The chilly weather slows down digestion, leading to bloating and discomfort. Additionally, lack of sunlight leads to the production of less Vitamin D, which plays a key role in maintaining a healthy gut and immune system and less heat in the body that disrupts normal mechanisms like proper blood flow, joint pain and stiffness. The dry air and low humidity also, at times, lead to respiratory problems like asthma and others.

Hence, it is quite important to consume foods that maintain a proper equilibrium of the body temperature, ultimately leading to good immunity and health. But keeping the foods warm for a longer period of time is also quite challenging. So, the alternative items that can help in increasing the metabolism or generating heat in the body, are the need of the hour.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a video on her social media handle, hinting at one such ‘winter superfood' that helps in a number of ways. She drops a clip featuring a bowl of ‘Gondh'. And atop it, Palak poses a question for her Instagram community, that can be read as “Can you guess this winter superfood?”

In the caption of the video, Palak also provides some hints for the name of the ‘winter superfood'. She pens, “Hint: Boosts bone health, keeps joints smooth, and aids digestion naturally.” Soon, her followers on Instagram commented that the natural ingredient is ‘Gondh'.

Talking about the multiple benefits of traditional medicine - Gondh, it is a natural resin that comes from the sap of acacia trees. It is a common ingredient in traditional sweets, beverages, and delicious dishes like gond ke ladoo, gond ki sabzi, and gond ki chikki. The Ayurvedic medicine can also be eaten solely in two ways - by dissolved in hot water overnight and by cooking/ deep frying it. It is savoured, especially during winter, to generate heat within the body. Additionally, Gondh helps in boosting digestion.

In contrast to Gondh, during the summer season, Palak has rooted for a similar resin that comes from the sap of the Astragalus plant, commonly known as Gondh Katira. Due to its hydrating and cooling benefits, she suggested savouring the natural element during the hot weather.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.