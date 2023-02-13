Nutrition: 10 Reasons Why You Should Add Mushrooms To Your Daily Diet

Although mushrooms are a fungi, they are abundant in nutrients and provide many health benefits

Even though mushrooms are fungi, most of us still include them in our diets. Without adding a lot of fat, calories, or sodium, mushrooms provide foods a wonderful flavour. But there are still further health advantages. Researchers are still learning how mushrooms help prevent chronic illness and enhance general health. Continue reading to learn ways in which mushrooms are good for your health.

Here are the many benefits of eating mushrooms:

1. Abundant in antioxidants

Antioxidants aid in defending the body against the harmful free radicals that can result in diseases like cancer and heart disease. They also strengthen your immune system and guard you against aging-related harm. Selenium is an antioxidant that is abundant in mushrooms. In fact, they are the produce aisle's best source of the mineral.

2. Good source of vit-D

Among the few non-animal sources of vitamin D is mushrooms. Mushrooms have a higher concentration of vitamin D when they are grown and exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, whether from sunshine or a UV lamp. In fact, you can do this right at home by leaving mushrooms out in the sun for 15 to 120 minutes; studies indicate that this simple action could produce vitamin D2 levels as high as 10 mcg per 100g of fresh weight.

3. Good for the heart

In particular for individuals who are overweight, mushrooms have been demonstrated to possess some therapeutic characteristics that may help decrease cholesterol. Additionally, they contain nutrients and plant substances that could help stop cells from adhering to blood vessel walls and accumulating plaque. In turn, this promotes good blood pressure and circulation, which in turn protects the heart.

4. Boosts gut health

Beta glucan and other compounds found in mushrooms appear to function as prebiotics, fostering the development of good gut bacteria and a favourable microbial environment. This is significant because a healthy gut is essential for sustaining our immune systems, digesting our food, and interacting with the brain via hormones and nerves.

5. Boosts brain health

We all want to age well, but according to the Alzheimer's Association, 12 to 18 percent of persons 60 and older have mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a disease that can sometimes be a precursor to Alzheimer's and affect memory, thinking abilities, and judgement. An ageing brain needs a balanced diet, and mushrooms can be a part of that.

6. May aid weight loss

A wonderful low-calorie, low-fat substitute for meat is mushrooms. They are low in calories and have a high water content. The high pectin concentration in mushrooms makes them a good source of soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer. They are also high in protein and low in fat. A great source of copper, a mineral that aids in fat metabolism, is found in mushrooms.

7. Good for hair and skin

As mentioned above, mushrooms are abundant in copper. Copper is a crucial mineral for healthy hair. Consuming foods high in copper, such as mushrooms, helps the skin produce collagen, which is necessary for youthful, luminous skin.

8. Boosts immunity

A form of fibre known as beta-glucan, which has been found to strengthen the immune system, is abundant in mushrooms. Researchers have looked into beta-glucan as a possible cancer and high cholesterol treatment. Additionally, selenium, which is abundant in mushrooms, has been discovered to strengthen the immune system, guard against infections, and increase resistance to colds and the flu.

9. Has anti-inflammatory properties

Beta-glucans, which are beneficial substances with anti-inflammatory characteristics, are found in mushrooms. The potential of beta-glucans to prevent or treat conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and particular malignancies has been investigated. Additionally, anti-inflammatory qualities in mushrooms have been discovered to help lessen pain, stiffness, and edoema.

10. Beneficial for mental health

The vitamin B6 found in mushrooms is helpful for maintaining healthy brain function. They also include serotonin, a neurotransmitter that aids in controlling mood, hunger, sleep, and mood, as well as tryptophan, an amino acid that is necessary for healthy brain function. Mushrooms are being researched as a potential treatment for mental diseases like anxiety, stress, and depression because they have been proven to have anti-depressant qualities.

Mushrooms are very versatile and easy to cook and may be consumed regularly if you wish to gain its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.