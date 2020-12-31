New Year: Follow These Expert Tips To Get Back On Track After Binge Eating

Start your day with warm water after a binge at New Year Eve's party

Starting with thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year there are a lot of occasions to celebrate. These celebrations usually come with plenty goodies like sweets, cakes, chocolates or ice-creams. Many often end up spoiling themselves with these savories by the end of the party time. Form eating mindfully during the celebration to after party detox, several simple steps can help you stay on track. After enjoying all the delicacies, you can follow a simple detox plan. Here are some of these you can this year.

Follow these simple steps to avoid any unhealthy eating habits

Portion controlling is important during party time as you never restrict yourselves to just one slice of cake or a glass of wine.

Try and avoid deep fried products as much as possible. This doubles the intake of calories. Use boiling / steaming/ baking/ grilling processes for cooking food.

Drinking enough water is also important during this time. Along with water you can drink buttermilk, lime water or tender coconut water to keep yourself hydrated and energetic.

Prefer soups and teas (ginger/green/chamomile/lemon and honey) over carbonated beverages and coffee.

Along with controlling your food habits it is important to detox your body as well.

Choose herbal teas over caffeinated drinks during celebrations

What is detox diet?

Detox diet is usually followed for two to three days to cleanse the body or eliminate the toxins. Detox diet mainly consist of fruits, vegetables, water, fruit juices, tender coconut water, lime water, buttermilk which is light on the digestive system with no spices or masala which helps cleanse the kidney. Salt or rock salt can be included in the diet to have electrolyte balance and to avoid cramps.

Detox diet helps in filtering and eliminating toxins from kidney and liver. Including fruits and vegetables will help in cleansing of the colon.

Listed below is the simple detox diet chart one can follow

Waking-up the mornings - Drink warm water with honey and lemon/ wheat grass juice/ ginger tea/green tea/chamomile tea/ carrot juice/dates

- Drink warm water with honey and lemon/ wheat grass juice/ ginger tea/green tea/chamomile tea/ carrot juice/dates Breakfast - Eat oats/ light porridges/ steamed foods/ egg whites and fruits

- Eat oats/ light porridges/ steamed foods/ egg whites and fruits Afternoon - Include lots of steamed herbed vegetables like spinach vegetables, broccoli in your diet

- Include lots of steamed herbed vegetables like spinach vegetables, broccoli in your diet Evening snacks - Intake of fruit juice/ green tea with crackers/ sprouted methi seeds chaat or roll/ sprouts salad with pomegranate/ egg whites (boiled/scrambled)/ fruit-chaat helps

- Intake of fruit juice/ green tea with crackers/ sprouted methi seeds chaat or roll/ sprouts salad with pomegranate/ egg whites (boiled/scrambled)/ fruit-chaat helps Dinner - Follow light diet here. Eat vegetable soups/ oats or broken wheat porridge

Eat light and healthy foods after the big party night

Tips to follow during detox diet:

Make sure you keep yourself hydrated throughout the day by drinking water, tender coconut, buttermilk, citrus fruit juices, cucumber juice, etc. Avoid sugar intake in your diet. Add fiber to you diet by including bran, flax seeds, oatmeal or buck wheat, dried beans, peas, methi seeds and legumes both whole and sprouts Opt for some delicious food recipes packed with the goodness of protein, fibers and heart-healthy fats. Add antioxidant rich foods like berries, grapes, carrots, mangos, pumpkin, peach, orange, papaya in your diet Heavy workouts often strain the muscles. Light yoga and meditation can be a good idea to warm up the body Avoid fast food, fried food, caffeine, alcohol, red meat and sugary drinks. Consuming these while following a detox plan will only add toxins to the body that you are trying to eliminate.

It is important to consume food when hot. Try to avoid eating the leftovers or the cold food. Also, drinking hot water regularly will prevent you from infections like cold cough and breathing problem. As soon as you observe any symptoms, consult your doctor.

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj is a Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur)

