New Study Finds Brain-Harming Chemicals In Kids' Mattresses; What Parents Need to Know

Babies need sleep for all aspects of their physical and mental development. Adequate sleep enhances your baby's memory, supports their immune system, keep them emotionally fit and support their overall growth and development in many ways. Therefore, it is essential to create a safe and relaxing environment for your babies to sleep peacefully. However, unknowingly your kids might be getting exposed to harmful chemical while they are asleep.

According to two new studies, babies' and children's mattresses and bedding emit toxic chemicals and flame retardants associated with developmental and hormonal disorders.

"We measured chemicals in the air of 25 children's bedrooms between the ages of 6 months and 4 years and found worrisome levels of more than two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and UV filters," said senior study author Miriam Diamond, a professor in the Earth Sciences Department at the University of Toronto.

According to the study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the highest levels of these chemicals were found near the children's beds. A companion study further revealed that the warmth and weight of the sleeping child could increase the off-gassing of the toxicants.

"They found that even something as simple as a child's body heat and weight on a mattress can increase the release of toxic chemicals into the air they breathe while sleeping - a factor that current safety standards don't consider," said Jane Houlihan, research director for Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an alliance of nonprofits, scientists and donors dedicated to reducing babies' exposures to neurotoxic chemicals.

Chemicals that were found in mattresses

The studies have tested the mattresses for phthalates, banned flame retardants and other harmful chemicals.

Phthalates are chemicals used in plastic-based products. They are used to make plastics more flexible and durable. Phthalates are also found in several consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children's toys. Exposure to these harmful chemicals can interfere with hormone production in the body. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, exposure to Phthalates is linked with early puberty, reproductive issues and genital defects, hormone issues and other problems.

"Our study we found high levels of phthalates that are restricted in toys but not in mattresses," Diamond said.

Children are particularly susceptible to the disruptive effects of chemicals as their brains and bodies are still developing quickly.

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers or PBDEs are a type of flame retardant which can contribute to intellectual disability in children. Organophosphate ester or OPFRs one of the alternatives for PBDE was measured in the new research.

"It's concerning that these chemicals are still being found in children's mattresses even though we know they have no proven fire-safety benefit and aren't needed to comply with flammability standards," said study co-author Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, a group of scientists and policy experts who work and report on chemicals of concern.

The study did not mention any brand names. The researchers told CNN that the examined mattresses were purchased from Canada. However, they contained materials from the United States and Mexico.

How to choose the right mattress for babies

Parents can choose mattresses made of natural materials like latex, cotton, and merino.

The researchers also recommend using neutral-colored mattress and sheets as they are less likely to contain UV filters. Also, wash bedding and clothing worn to sleep often. You should also avoid using personal care products that contain synthetic ingredients while cleaning your kid's bedroom.

Other than the material, parents must also examine the firmness, size and durability of the mattress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.