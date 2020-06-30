National Doctor's Day 2020 Celebrates Medical Professionals: Know Theme, Significance And More

National Doctor's Day appreciates all doctors and physicians for round the clock service

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year. This day is celebrated to thank the doctors and physicians for their dedicated service. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. This day offers an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors for round the clock service they offer. In India, this day marks the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the most renowned physicians in India. National doctor's day 2020 tries to thank all doctors and medical professionals for their continuous service for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

National Doctor's Day 2020: Theme, Significance and Much More

In India, this day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). According to IMA, Doctor's Day of 2020 is of special importance. Every member of IMA and the local branch take a lead in the local area and bring about a change in the current situation (Covid-19 pandemic). Doctors Day of 2020 is dedicated to the innumerable doctors who are serving during this epidemic in the primary and secondary care setups as well as the dedicated COVID care hospitals. Wherever one is, it is a time that every single effort counts.

National Doctor's Day 2020 will be celebrated through virtual meetings

The theme of this year's Doctors Day is "Lessen the mortality of COVID 19". This includes awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy.

Due to the widespread of coronavirus, National Doctor's Day celebration will not include face to face meetings and celebrations. State-level webinars and virtual meetings by video conferencing will be conducted to acknowledge the efforts of each doctor and medical practitioners.

