Myths Debunked: Watch Out For These Myths About Your Liver Health

There are many myths surrounding liver health, largely because the liver is a vital organ that performs complex and often misunderstood functions. People tend to associate liver problems solely with alcohol or drug use, overlooking other significant factors like diet, infections, and metabolic conditions. Additionally, misinformation spreads easily through social media, word of mouth, and non-expert health advice, often oversimplifying or exaggerating how the liver functions or how to "cleanse" it. Keep reading as we list some of the most common myths surrounding liver health.

7 Myths to watch out for about liver health

1. Myth: Liver damage only happens to alcoholics

While chronic alcohol consumption is a well-known cause of liver disease, it's not the only culprit. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by poor diet, obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol, is now one of the most common liver conditions globally. Even people who never drink alcohol can develop serious liver issues if they lead a sedentary lifestyle and eat poorly.

2. Myth: Liver detox drinks and cleanses can reset your liver

The idea that your liver needs help detoxifying your body through special teas, juices, or supplements is misleading. The liver naturally detoxifies the blood without needing external support. Many so-called detox products may do more harm than good, as some contain unregulated or harsh ingredients that can stress or damage the liver.

3. Myth: You'll always have symptoms if your liver is damaged

Liver disease often progresses silently. Many people with liver dysfunction don't show any symptoms until significant damage has occurred. Fatigue, slight pain in the upper right abdomen, or vague digestive issues may be the only early signs. That's why regular check-ups and liver function tests are important, especially if you're at risk.

4. Myth: All liver diseases are contagious

Hepatitis A, B, and C are viral infections that can be contagious, but not all liver diseases spread from person to person. NAFLD, alcoholic liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis are not infectious. The belief that all liver disease patients are contagious often leads to social stigma and misinformation.

5. Myth: Taking supplements is always good for the liver

Many believe that natural supplements can only benefit liver health. However, certain herbal remedies like kava, comfrey, or high doses of vitamin A can cause liver toxicity. Supplements are not regulated as strictly as medications, making it crucial to consult a doctor before using them, especially if you already have liver concerns.

6. Myth: You don't need to worry about your liver if you feel healthy

The liver can function at a reduced capacity for a long time before showing signs of distress. Feeling healthy doesn't always mean your liver is fine. Risk factors like poor diet, lack of exercise, and unmonitored medication use can still harm the liver over time, regardless of how you feel day-to-day.

7. Myth: A fatty liver isn't a big deal

A fatty liver might sound harmless, but if left untreated, it can progress to inflammation (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer. Catching and managing a fatty liver early is key to preventing long-term complications. Lifestyle changes can reverse early stages, but ignoring them may lead to irreversible damage.

Keep these myths in mind and follow a healthy lifestyle to ensure better liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.