Mulberry: Here Are Some Health Benefits Of This Delicious Summer Fruit

Mulberries are good for people with diabetes

How many of you relish mulberries? Mulberries are basically edible pearl-studded fruits. Refreshing and delicious mulberries resemble bright and gorgeous colourful dark berries most commonly black, white and red shades. Interestingly, these are also used in a variety of delicacies including wine, fruit juice, tea, jam, or canned foods. But do you know mulberries are equally very nutritious? Yes, this summer fruit is rich in vitamin C, iron, potassium, vitamin E and other minerals. This fruit is good for your skin and hair as well. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares an image on Instagram Stories listing the benefits of mulberries.

Lovneet lists the following health benefits of mulberries:

1) Mulberries contain the compound 1-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ), which inhibits an enzyme in your gut that breaks down carbs, beneficial against diabetes by slowing down the increase in blood sugar after meals.

2) Loaded with a fibre called pectin- a laxative that aids smooth bowel movements and cures severe constipation.

3) Mulberry is a great source of Vitamin C. It also contains polyphenols that aid in promoting a healthy immune system.

Mulberries are loaded with several essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

Not just mulberries, Lovneet Batra loves to discuss the benefits of various other fruits as well. In another previous post, the health expert mentions that pomelo fruit is packed with vitamin C.

Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and attacks free radicals. It enhances microbial killing and phagocytosis. The high ascorbic acid content in the fruit enhances white blood cell activity to fight and prevent infections. According to Lovneet, pomelo is high in potassium and it helps in maintaining normal blood pressure. It also functions in promoting cardiac muscle activity, lowers the amounts of bad LDL cholesterol and naturally raises levels of good HDL cholesterol. Pomelo has potent phytonutrients of naringenin and naringin. The fruit also works like magic in shielding the liver from free radical toxins, thereby averting hepatic degradation. Pomelo may exert anti-ageing effects. Pomelo prevents skin damage also.

It's always good to know about the fruits you are eating and how they can benefit your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.