Monkeypox: 5 Myths About The Monkeypox Virus

Unlike what some may think, there are vaccines available against Monkeypox that lower our risk

Since monkeypox was first discovered and identified in the 1970s, it has taken the world by storm. This monkeypox outbreak which seemed to emerge in may this year has given birth to a lot of chaos and worry.

In addition to this, WHO (World Health Organisation) declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency concern. This has led to a lot of misinformation and a lack of education with respect to this disease. In this article, we discuss the most common myths surrounding monkeypox.

Myths about monkeypox debunked:

Myth #1: Monkeypox is a new virus

Monkeypox has led to a lot of chaos which may be due to the covid-19 pandemic. Due to covid-19 being a new virus, the impact was catastrophic and long. Lack of knowledge on the same may have contributed to the worsening. However, monkeypox is not a new virus. In fact, as mentioned in the beginning, the first case of monkeypox was identified in 1970. The chances of contracting monkeypox can be lowered through its vaccine and through the knowledge we have of this disease.

Myth #2: Monkeypox cannot be treated with medication

Due to a lack of proper information, many may assume monkeypox cannot be treated through medication. However, that is incorrect. Although monkeypox heals itself in 2-4 weeks, certain medications can be extremely helpful in managing and lowering the many symptoms of monkeypox. Besides medication, eating healthy and consuming lots of fluids have been proven helpful in managing the course of this virus.

Myth #3: Monkeypox can only be contracted via gay relationships

Similar to HIV/AIDS, the emergence of monkeypox caused a lot of hysteria toward gay and bisexual men. However, the monkeypox transmission possibility is higher no matter what sexual preferences. Monkeypox can spread through spit, semen, and other excretions. Being in contact with someone with monkeypox can make you prone to catching it. Being intimate with a monkeypox patient increases these chances furthermore.

Myth #4: Monkeypox is spread by monkeys

Although there is a certain truth to this, monkeys are not the only source through which might contract monkeypox. Monkeypox was discovered to be contracted by monkeys but may also be transmitted through rats, squirrels, other primates, and fellow humans. The best way to avoid contracting monkeypox is to avoid contact with these animals and also fellow humans that may be showing signs of monkeypox.

Myth #5: Monkeypox is airborne

As the Covid-19 virus persists and continues to affect and scare us, people draw out various similarities between the two. The most common similarity is airborne. However, unlike coronavirus, monkeypox is not an airborne disease. Although as discussed previously, contact with someone with monkeypox can make us prone to contracting it. It is ideal to follow proper hygiene and avoid physical contact with someone that may have monkeypox.

In conclusion, being misinformed can do more harm than good. It is ideal to source your news and knowledge through reliable sources and avoid news through word of mouth. Lack of proper information might make you prone to contracting the virus. Being informed can help you care against the virus correctly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.