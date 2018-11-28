Mist, Poor Air Envelopes Delhi, 10 Simple Tips To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Wednesday with 'very poor' air quality.

Highlights It was a misty morning in the national capital on Wednesday The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius The wind is calm and humidity is high at 98 per cent

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Wednesday with 'very poor' air quality, the Met said, cautioning against morning walks. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average against 10.7 degrees on Tuesday. The air quality was "severe" at four out of the 11 monitored areas, including Noida in the National Capital Region and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The current wind speed is "unfavourable for dispersing pollutants" in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The wind is calm and humidity is high at 98 per cent," an IMD official said. High humidity traps pollutants. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, same as Tuesday's.

With current pollution situation, official agencies suggested wearing N-95 or P-100 respiratory masks while going out. They also cautioned against morning walks and exercises.

The current wind speed is "unfavourable for dispersing pollutants" in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Photo Credit: iStock

10 basic tips to prevent yourself from air pollution:

Avoid going to crowded places

Avoid exercising in the outdoor areas

Avoid using room fresheners and scented candles

Always wear respiratory masks whenever you go out

Use less energy at home

Try sipping on herbal tea with basil leaves, ginger and turmeric

Drink plenty of fuids

Eat a healthy diet with lots of fruits and veegtables

Quit smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke

(With inputs from IANS)