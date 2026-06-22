The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Sunday observed the 12th International Day of Yoga at Sunder Nursery here, in association with its public sector undertakings, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI). The event was organised in line with this year's global theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” which highlights the role of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being and healthy ageing across all age groups. The programme was led by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE. Sarangi described yoga as a way of life and encouraged everyone to make it a daily practice—whether at home or in the office—for better mental and physical well-being.

A large number of participants took part in the common yoga session, reflecting the growing recognition of yoga as an integral component of a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The event also served as a platform to promote awareness about preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

The observance reaffirmed MNRE's commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture and promoting the well-being of its employees while advancing the nation's clean energy and sustainable development goals.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), also celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha urged participants to look beyond a single day of observance and integrate the practice into their daily lives.

“Yoga, pranayama, and meditation should be integral to our daily routines,” said Sinha. “Dedicating time to these practices each day contributes significantly to improved health, enhanced energy, greater discipline, and a balanced lifestyle,” he added.

The IDY 2026 was celebrated by the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India.

Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, led the Department's participation in the programme along with other senior officers. He encouraged officers and staff to adopt yoga as part of their daily routine for a healthier and more productive lifestyle.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)