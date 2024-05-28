Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Follow These Tips For Better Hygiene & Health

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Personal hygiene reduces the risk of infections and odours

Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28th, is a global initiative aimed at breaking the silence and raising awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. Established in 2014 by the German-based NGO WASH United, the day seeks to address the taboos and stigmas associated with menstruation and promote access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities. By highlighting these issues, Menstrual Hygiene Day strives to ensure that menstruating individuals, particularly in low-income and marginalised communities, can manage their periods safely, hygienically, and with dignity.

The date, May 28th, symbolises the average 28-day menstrual cycle and the average duration of menstruation, which is five days, thus reinforcing the importance of the cause it champions. The theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 is #PeriodFriendlyWorld. Read on as we share tips to improve your menstrual health and hygiene.

Here are 10 menstrual hygiene tips that women should follow for better health:

1. Change sanitary products regularly

Changing sanitary products regularly prevents bacterial growth and infections. Change pads every 4-6 hours, tampons every 4-8 hours, and menstrual cups according to the manufacturer's guidelines.

2. Use the right sanitary product

Using the right sanitary product ensures comfort and effectiveness in managing menstrual flow. Choose from pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties based on your flow and personal preference.

3. Maintain personal hygiene

Personal hygiene reduces the risk of infections and odours. Wash your genital area at least twice a day with warm water. Avoid using scented products that can irritate the skin.

4. Dispose of used products properly

This prevents the spread of infections and maintains cleanliness. Wrap used sanitary products in paper and dispose of them in a designated bin. Never flush them down the toilet.

5. Wear comfortable, breathable undergarment

Wearing comfortable, breathable undergarment reduces moisture build-up and the risk of yeast infections. Choose cotton underwear over synthetic fabrics and change them daily.

6. Practice good hand hygiene

Practicing good hand hygiene prevents the transfer of germs and bacteria. Wash your hands before and after changing sanitary products.

7. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated helps manage bloating and promotes overall health. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.

8. Maintain a balanced diet

A balanced diet supports overall menstrual health and reduces symptoms like cramps and fatigue. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and avoid excessive caffeine and salty foods.

9. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can alleviate menstrual cramps and improve mood. Engage in moderate exercise like walking, yoga, or swimming for at least 30 minutes a day.

10. Track your menstrual cycle

Tracking your menstrual cycle helps predict your period, manage symptoms, and identify any irregularities. Use a calendar or a period-tracking app to record the start and end dates of your periods, as well as any symptoms you experience.

Following these tips can significantly enhance menstrual hygiene, reduce the risk of infections, and ensure a more comfortable and healthy menstrual experience.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.