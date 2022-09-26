Menopause Might Cause Osteoporosis, Here's How To Reduce The Risk Of Bone Loss

Osteoporosis Risk During Menopause: Exercising regularly can lower risk of osteoporosis in women

Women experience menopause at a specific age, which is an extremely normal and universal phenomenon. Menopause symptoms vary from person to person. Since they are no longer required to deal with the discomfort and special care of menstruation, for some individuals it is a relief. However, for others, menopause may also be extremely uncomfortable, accompanied by anxiety, hot flashes, mood swings, and hormone imbalances. After menopause, women's cardiovascular and bone health are significantly impacted.

The disorder osteoporosis weakens bones, raising the chance of abrupt, unexpected injuries. Osteoporosis, which means "porous bone" in its literal sense, causes a greater bone mass loss and strength. The disease frequently develops painlessly and symptomlessly. In this article, we discuss how you can lower your risk of developing Osteoporosis if you are nearing menopause.

These factors can lower the risk of Osteoporosis if you are nearing menopause:

1. Eat more calcium

Throughout your life, getting adequate calcium will help you maintain and rebuild strong bones. Dark green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and broccoli, low-fat dairy products, tinned fish with bones like salmon, calcium-fortified orange juice, and bread produced with calcium-fortified flour are all excellent sources of calcium.

2. Exercise regularly

Create a regular fitness schedule. Exercise strengthens muscles and bones while preventing bone deterioration. It also supports your continued mobility and activity. The greatest workouts for preventing osteoporosis involve weight bearing and should be done at least three to four times each week. Exercises that include bearing weight include dance, walking, jogging, tennis, and other sports. Strength and balance training may also help you stay upright and prevent falls, which lowers your risk of fracturing a bone.

3. Consume more vitamin D

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. Most people's bodies can create adequate vitamin D if they spend a total of 20 minutes in the sun each day. In addition to supplements, other sources of vitamin D include eggs, fatty fish like salmon, fortified cereal, and milk. You should discuss how much is appropriate with your doctor because too much could damage your kidneys or perhaps reduce your bone mass.

4. Research your medications

The rate of bone loss can be accelerated by steroids, some breast cancer treatments, medications for treating seizures, blood thinners, and thyroid meds. Discuss with your doctor how to lower your risk of bone loss by food, lifestyle changes, and perhaps additional medication if you take any of these medications.

5. Consider oestrogen

A hormone made by the ovaries called oestrogen aids in preventing bone loss. It is a therapy option for osteoporosis prevention. The body's ability to absorb and retain calcium is improved by replacing the oestrogen lost during menopause (when the ovaries stop producing the majority of oestrogen). However, due to the hazards associated with oestrogen therapy, it is only advised for women who are at high risk for osteoporosis and/or have severe menopausal symptoms.

6. Avoid unhealthy substances

Avoid smoking and drink in moderation. Smoking decreases the amount of oestrogen your body produces, which safeguards the bones. Drinking too much alcohol can weaken your bones and make you more likely to fall and shatter a bone.

Follow these preventive measures to lower your risk of getting osteoporosis if you are expecting menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.