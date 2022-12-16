Magnesium Is Good For Your Brain Health, Expert Explains How

Magnesium can help prevent memory loss

Magnesium plays a pivotal role in supporting muscle and nerve function and energy production. Magnesium also benefits our brain and heart in various ways. Some of the most common food sources of magnesium can be nuts, avocados, legumes, tofu, seeds and whole grains. This essential nutrient keeps your brain young and prevents cognitive decline. Recently, nutritionist Anjal Mukerjee shared a post on Instagram highlighting the benefits of magnesium for your brain. Let's take a look at these.

Magnesium for brain: Know the benefits

In the caption, Anjali Mukherjee writes, "Magnesium is a nutrient that the body needs to stay healthy. It plays many crucial roles in the body, including regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and making protein, bone, and DNA."

In the video, the health expert states that magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic activities in the body. In fact, its importance is just next to calcium.

One significant role it plays is in neuroplasticity; to keep your brain young and prevent cognitive decline, adds Anjali.

What is neuroplasticity?

Neuroplasticity is simply the rewiring of your brain. The nutritionist explains that magnesium has a huge role in preventing cognitive decline. And the kind of magnesium that the scientists have used is magnesium L - Threonate. This form of magnesium helps to improve cognitive function, improves memory, improves learning, and prevents a decline in brain health.

So, make sure your body gets a sufficient amount of magnesium to function properly.

Magnesium also offers anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help reduce PMS symptoms, control migraine and reduce blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.