Lycopene-Rich Tomatoes Are Powerful Cancer Fighter: Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tell Us All About It

Lycopene is a naturally occurring chemical that gives fruits and vegetables the bright red color. It is one amongst a number of pigments called carotenoids. Lycopene is found in tomatoes, red cabbage, mango, carrots, apricots, guavas, red oranges, watermelons, pink grapefruits and rosehips. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that offers several health benefits. Lycopene is a cancer-preventative phytonutrient that helps in maintaining healthy eyes, a healthy heart, keeps the bones strong, boosts immunity and is also good for your brain. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about the power of lycopene, a powerful cancer fighter and immune booster when cooked or heated.

Tomatoes are a nutrient-dense superfood that offers numerous health benefits. Its nutritional content is good for your skin, weight loss and heart health. Intensely nutritious plant food rich tomatoes contain lycopene. Lycopene is a polyphenol or a plant compound which puts you at a lower risk of prostate, ovarian, lung and stomach cancer. It is because of this compound that tomatoes get their bright right colour.

Moreover, they are an excellent source of vitamin C and other antioxidants tomato does wonders for your health. With these amazing nutrients, tomatoes can help combat the formation of free radicals which are known to cause cancer. Vitamin A present in tomatoes supports eye health and skin health. Vitamin K, is good for building strong bones; and potassium is a key nutrient for smooth functioning of the heart, muscle contractions, and maintaining a healthy blood pressure.

As an added benefit, lycopene in tomatoes may also reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels, boost the immune system and prevent blood from clotting. These in turn may help reduce ischemic strokes, which are caused by clot-caused blockages in the blood flow to the brain.

Tomatoes can also aid in the smooth digestion. They protect you from constipation, diarrhea and other digestive issues. In addition, they help in effectively removing toxins from the body.

It is inexpensive to eat tomatoes and tomato products than take lycopene supplements to keep chronic diseases at bay. Tomatoes are available throughout the year so make the most of it. You can add fresh tomatoes to your omelets, sandwiches, soups, wraps, pasta and salads. You can even add fresh tomato puree to your dishes. This will even help enhance the flavour of your recipes. The simplest of all you can even toss some cherry tomatoes with other fresh vegetables and enjoy your dish.

