Low On Energy? Try Ginger Tea With Roasted Chana, Expert Explains Why

Do you feel tired all the time? Constant fatigue tends to reduce productivity in individuals. Whether working in an office or doing household chores, you may feel sleepy most of the time and develop a lack of interest in things. In case you also go through the same feelings, do not worry! Such issues have some quick fixes which can make you energetic so that you don't feel tired all the time.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post, shared an easy hack to boost the energy levels in people. She talked about a healthy and nutritional food pairing "ginger tea and chana" which have numerous health benefits.

"Low on energy? Boost with Ginger Tea and Chana," she said.

According to the health expert, "the scent of ginger acts as a form of aromatherapy, and therefore is incredibly relaxing. Also, ginger is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have a powerful effect on one's mood."

On the other hand, chana or chickpeas is known to "control blood sugar levels and stabilize blood pressure" which is much needed during hectic days.

Most times, you may think you are tired because you have an extremely busy schedule. But if you feel unnecessarily tired, even when you are not working, don't ignore it.

Inadequate sleep, not consuming enough calories, a low protein diet, dehydration, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle are some possible reasons which may lead to you feeling tired all the time. It is suggested that you introduce some changes in your lifestyle to see if the condition improves.

Try getting proper sleep, eating more wholesome and healthy fruits, vegetables and other foods, drinking more fluids and cutting down on caffeine and alcohol. In case you continue to feel symptoms of fatigue, there are chances of a serious medical condition like anaemia, sleep apena, chronic fatigue, depression, thyroid, and even diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.