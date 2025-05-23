Lifestyle Guru On How To Deal With Food Cravings During Weight Loss

Losing weight isn't just about hitting the gym. It is a mix of things like moving more, tracking your steps, getting good sleep, and eating right. Let's be real, though, cravings can really mess with your progress. A lot of people get stuck worrying about giving up their favourite foods, which makes it tough to stick to a plan. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has shared a simple but powerful trick: portion control. Basically, it means paying attention to how much you are putting on your plate and eating. It is a smart way to keep your calories in check without feeling like you are starving yourself. Keeping an eye on portion sizes can make a big difference when you are trying to shed those extra kilos, and still enjoy the foods you love.

Luke Coutinho often hears people say, “I know what to do, but I just can't do it.”

He explained that it is not that they don't want to lose weight, but because they are stuck in a vicious loop of feeling guilty, filling emotional gaps, losing their willpower, experiencing emotional stress, and being afraid to give up their favourite food.

Luke Coutinho has shared a smart approach to eating in his recent Instagram post, where you should limit your intake of desserts if you have trouble losing weight because of your fondness for them.

"If you have three desserts in a week, each time you have a dessert, have half of it," he said.

"If you're having your favourite food, let's say it's a biryani or whatever it is. Have half of it," Luke Coutinho added.

Importance of portion control

It is safer than ending things abruptly.

It respects your connection to food.

It lessens the overload so that consistency can be developed.

It enables you to stay mindful while still enjoying your favourite things.

It prevents the cycles of binge-restrict that often accompany guilt-driven diets.

It helps in readjusting your hunger cues without starving.

It is sustainable in daily situations, such as social gatherings, family feasts, and office holidays.

It helps you develop self-confidence, which is essential for long-term development.

Luke Coutinho added that cutting back on portions is an easy method to start burning fat if you struggle with food. This entails getting enough sleep, managing difficult emotions, and focusing on cardio, weight training, muscle, flexibility, and mobility.

According to the lifestyle guru, thousands of people he has worked with did not require strict diets, juice fasts, or complete abstinence from sweets. All they needed was a "compassionate and realistic entry point," such as eating half of what they typically would.

In short, controlling your portions makes losing weight easier and helps you enjoy your food without giving it all up.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.