Lifestyle Expert Recommends 8 Top Foods To Boost Stem Cells For Better Recovery And Health

A strong immune system is key to defending the body against harmful germs that can cause various diseases. But don't worry – lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has a solution. In an Instagram post, he encourages everyone to create their own natural pharmacy using everyday kitchen ingredients. He shares a video highlighting the top foods that can boost specific bodily functions and enhance overall health.

Luke Coutinho begins his post by explaining stem cells, describing them as “special cells that each of us are gifted with,” functioning as the “body's ultimate repair team.” According to him, stem cells are unique because they “have the ability to transform into any type of cell your body needs – from muscle cells to skin cells to nerve cells.” He further emphasizes their critical role in repairing and regenerating damaged tissues and organs, reducing inflammation, enhancing recovery after injuries, supporting tissue regeneration and accelerating healing after surgery or intense physical activity.

Following this, Luke Coutinho shares a list of eight foods scientifically backed to fuel stem cells and maximize overall health.

8 Foods scientifically backed to fuel stem cells & boost health

1. Broccoli & cruciferous vegetables

These vegetables contain compounds that help neutralize toxins and create the perfect environment for your cells to thrive.

2. Blueberries/ Indian gooseberries (amla)

Packed with anthocyanins, these berries protect stem cells from oxidative damage and promote their renewal.

3. Leafy greens

Rich in folate, leafy greens support stem cell differentiation and regeneration.

4. Turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and promotes stem cell proliferation and differentiation.

5. Pomegranate

The ellagic acid in pomegranate supports stem cell health by reducing oxidative stress and enhancing regeneration.

6. Bone broth

Collagen and amino acids in bone broth provide essential building blocks for stem cell regeneration and tissue repair.

7. Ginger

Gingerol in ginger activates stem cells for tissue repair and regeneration.

8. Mushrooms

Beta-glucans in these mushrooms enhance stem cell activity and boost immune function.

“These foods are no magic foods—they work synergistically with overall lifestyle changes to optimize your body's natural repair and regeneration processes. Add them to your daily routine, and unlock your body's natural healing power like never before,” Luke Coutinho writes in his caption.

He also adds a disclaimer – “These foods complement your overall health, but they are not a substitute for medical treatment. These foods are no magic foods, and the focus has to always be on overall lifestyle changes. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making dietary changes.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.