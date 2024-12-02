Lifestyle Coach Shares Various Health Benefits Of Oregano

"Dry oregano also helps you with your digestive system." says Luke Coutinho

Oregano has the potential to enhance the flavour of any dish, especially when it comes to pizzas, pasta or garlic bread. Sprinkling a pinch of this herb on food items not only boosts the taste but also seems to increase your appetite. Without it, we often feel like something is missing from our meal. However, this highly popular herb offers much more than just flavour. Life fitness coach Luke Coutinho has recently shared a video on Instagram, explaining how using this dried herb daily can help reduce inflammation and support lung and digestive health.

"You can add this one simple herb, oregano, to your eggs, to your poha, dals, or any of your food preparations because it tastes really good," Luke Coutinho says.

Look at his post:

Coutinho explains that on the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) scale, oregano ranks among the highest of all available herbs. "Just sprinkling a little bit -- half a teaspoon -- on your food even once a day gives you the anti-inflammatory value," he says.

He shares that, at a time when people are "inflamed because of the pollution, pesticides in food, junk food, ultra-processed food." That is why, it is important to learn about inflammatory foods.

"Dry oregano also helps you with your digestive system. It is great for respiratory health. Its mucolytic properties help you to break down thick mucus in your lungs," Coutinho informs.

He states that for the residents of Delhi, as well as those living in areas with high pollution levels, oregano is a must.

Coutinho goes on to highlight how coal miners "used to take dried oregano and make a tea out of it by simply boiling it into water." They consumed it after coming out of the coal mines because it helped them break down thick mucus, allowing them to cough it out.

"It's also rich in many vitamins and minerals. So, dried herbs are nutrient powerhouses," he adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.