Kulith Kalan: This Dal-Based Drink Is A Perfect Summer Cooler That Will Offer You These Many Benefits

Kulith Kalan can help you manage several skin-related issues

As the summer season has approached, it is time to up your hydration game. If you are sipping sodas or sugar-loaded packed juices to beat the heat, you are doing more harm than good. These drinks contain zero or minimum nutrients and add a lot of unwanted calories to your diet. Not many are aware of healthy options other than water that can help stay hydrated during the summer. Recently, celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a unique drink that can not only keep you cool this summer but offer multiple other health benefits. Also, it can be prepared with simple ingredients. In this article, let's find out more about it.

Kulith Kalan: Know health benefits and how to prepare

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that this drink can help you deal with acne marks, breakouts, frizzy hair, pigmented skin and even mood swings.

"Here's a drink that will resolve it all without a fuss. The humble kulith kalan. An easy-to-prepare drink that's made with buttermilk, kulith (horse gram) and spices, Kalan is traditionally used to keep the body cool in the hot summers," she mentioned in the post.

Some other benefits include:

"It's the perfect drink for late nights, after parties," Diwekar wrote.

It is nutrient dense yet light on the stomach

This drink is loaded with amino acids, polyphenols and good bacteria

Sipping this drink can also help you get rid of bloating, skin irritation and sleeplessness

How to prepare-

Diwekar also shared the method to prepare this drink. Let's take a look at it:

Ingredients required:

Kulith water (Horse gram)

Buttermilk

Ghee

Jeera

Hing

Salt

Sugar

Green chillies

Method:

Take the upper watery portion of cooked kulith and allow it to cool down

Add buttermilk, chillies, salt, a pinch of sugar to it

Season the drink with jeera and hing roasted in ghee

Heat, don't boil, till the temperature is about 50 degrees Celsius

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.