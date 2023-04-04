Kidney: Proteinuria Is A Condition Where Protein Is Found In The Urine; Here's Why & How To Prevent It

Proteinuria is a condition caused by the presence of excess protein in the urine

Proteinuria is a condition characterised by the presence of excess protein, mainly albumin, in the urine. Generally, the kidneys filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood and excrete them in the form of urine.

At the same time, the kidneys retain necessary and valuable proteins, such as albumin, and keep them in circulation in the bloodstream. However, in proteinuria, the kidneys become damaged, and they start to leak out albumin and other proteins into the urine, and eventually, a significant amount of protein begins to be excreted out through urine.

Proteinuria can occur due to various reasons, but it typically results from damage to the glomeruli, tiny blood vessels in the kidneys responsible for filtering the blood. Proteinuria may be a sign of underlying health conditions or diseases like.

Proteinuria may be caused due to:

Diabetes: High blood sugar levels in diabetes can damage the kidneys over time, leading to albuminuria, a form of proteinuria. Hypertension: High blood pressure is also another leading cause of proteinuria. Chronic high blood pressure can put a strain on the kidneys and lead to kidney damage. Kidney diseases: Various diseases such as glomerular disease, nephritis, and kidney infections can damage the kidneys, leading to proteinuria. Heart failure: People with heart failure may experience reduced blood flow to the kidneys. This can lead to proteinuria and eventually, chronic kidney disease. Certain medications: Some medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can cause kidney damage, leading to proteinuria.

The symptoms of proteinuria are not usually evident in their early stages. In most cases, the condition is detected through a routine urine test that measures the amount of protein in your urine. Some of the symptoms you may experience in the advanced stages of proteinuria include:

Foamy urine: Urine that appears foamy may be a sign of excess protein in your urine.

Swelling: Excess protein in your urine can cause swelling or edema in your feet, ankles, or abdomen.

Fatigue: Proteinuria can make you feel tired, fatigued, and less energetic.

Preventing proteinuria largely depends on the underlying cause of the condition. In general, certain steps can help prevent proteinuria.

Prevention tips for better kidney health:

Manage your blood sugar: If you have diabetes, ensuring your blood sugar levels are within a healthy range may help reduce your risk of developing proteinuria. Control your blood pressure: High blood pressure can lead to kidney damage, including proteinuria. Controlling your blood pressure through lifestyle changes or medication can help lower your risk. Avoid smoking: Smoking is harmful to your kidneys and increases the risk of kidney damage, including proteinuria. Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking too much alcohol can damage your kidneys and increase the likelihood of developing proteinuria. Maintain a healthy weight: Eating a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of developing proteinuria. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water can help flush out toxins from your body and reduce the likelihood of developing proteinuria. Manage chronic conditions: If you have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or kidney disease, managing them appropriately can help reduce your risk of developing proteinuria.

In conclusion, proteinuria is a condition characterised by the presence of excess protein in the urine, mainly albumin. It can result from damage to the kidneys due to various reasons such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and certain medications. The condition may progress without symptoms, and it is often detected through a urine test.

Preventing proteinuria involves managing underlying health conditions, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, avoiding excessive alcohol intake, and hydrating appropriately. Seeking medical advice and following preventive measures can help reduce the risk of developing proteinuria and related complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.