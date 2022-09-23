Keratin For Hair, Skin & Nails: Boost Your Body's Keratin Levels With These Foods

Foods Rich In Keratin: Sunflower seeds are rich in Keratin and various other nutrients

Your body naturally makes keratin, which aids in the formation of your skin, hair, and nails. Your hair can be strengthened with the use of keratin products and treatments, which can also improve its appearance and texture. Eating foods high in keratin will aid in the production of keratin in your body.

A protein called keratin aids in the formation of your skin's outermost layer, hair, and nails (epidermis). Your skin is supported, wounds are treated, and your hair and nails are kept in good condition with the help of keratin. Your body contains 54 different varieties of keratin. In this article, we discuss foods rich in keratin that can further improve the health of your nails, hair, and skin.

8 Foods that naturally increase the production of keratin in our bodies:

1. Onion

You can include onions in your diet if you're looking for foods high in keratin. About 10.2 mg of keratin may be found in a 1-cup portion of cooked onions, which is equivalent to about 2 teaspoons of pure keratin. In addition, onions are a significant source of minerals, vitamin C, and B vitamins.

2. Sunflower seeds

One of the best dietary sources of keratin-rich foods is sunflower seeds. The amount of keratin in 1 cup of hulled sunflower seeds is 11.3 mg or almost the same as 2 tablespoons of pure keratin. Sunflower seeds also include a variety of other essential elements, such as protein, B vitamins, iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium.

3. Garlic

One of the best foods for keratin is garlic. Roughly 21.4 mg of this compound, or about 5 times the quantity found in other foods, are present in a 1-cup serving of this condiment. Garlic is a great source of B vitamins, vitamin C, and minerals in addition to being a high source of keratin.

4. Carrots

One of the best options for keratin-rich foods is beta-carotene-rich carrots. Carrots that have been cooked deliver 9.7 mg of keratin per cup. Aside from being a significant amount of fibre, this vegetable is also a good source of protein, B vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

5. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are another prominent food source of keratin. There is around 32.2 mg of this vitamin in 1 cup. Furthermore, this legume is a fantastic source of protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins. Chickpeas are also among the most affordable foods you can purchase.

6. Green leafy vegetables

Dark leafy greens are a great source of keratin-rich meals, including spinach, cabbage, lettuce, and kale. About 15.3 mg of keratin, or approximately 2 teaspoons of pure keratin, are present in a 1-cup serving of cooked greens. In addition, these dark green veggies are excellent suppliers of iron, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

7. Eggs

Eating eggs is a great natural method to increase keratin production. In fact, they're a good source of biotin, a nutrient necessary for the production of keratin. This nutrient is 10 mcg in one cooked egg. Furthermore, the 6 grams of protein included in one large, 50-gram egg helps to increase the formation of keratin.

8. Mangoes

If you want to include more Keratin-rich foods in your diet, mangoes will be a good choice. Mangoes that have been peeled and chopped have 8.5 mg of keratin per cup. A good dose of fibre, vitamin C, minerals, and many other nutrients are also found in this fruit.

Add these foods to your diet if you want to improve the health of your hair, nails, and skin. However, make sure to always consume all of these foods in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.