Jackfruit Seeds: Do Not Miss These 5 Amazing Benefits Of Kathal Seeds

Jackfruit seeds can help boost digestion

Jackfruit is a unique fruit which can be consumed in different ways. It is loaded with several essential nutrients including fibre, protein, vitamin A, magnesium, potassium and vitamin C. jackfruit is also good for people with diabetes. It has a low glycemic index which can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Not many know that the seeds of jackfruit are also highly nutritious. Jackfruits seeds can boost your health in more ways than one. So, before you discard those jackfruit seeds next time, let's take a look at some of the amazing health benefits.

Health benefits of jackfruit seeds

In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared the benefits of consuming jackfruit seeds. Here's a list of these benefits:

1. Improves digestion:

Fibre in jackfruit seeds can help promote digestion and support regular bowel movements. These seeds can improve gut health and reduce the risk of digestive disorders.

2. May boost heart health:

Jackfruit seeds are loaded with potassium.

Potassium helps lower blood pressure number by relaxing blood vessels and reducing strain on the cardiovascular system and lowering the risk of heart disease.

3. Supports bone health:

You need several other nutrients other than calcium for healthy bones. Magnesium is one of them. Jackfruit seeds are rich in magnesium which can help in the absorption of calcium and strengthens bones.

4. Boost metabolism:

"Jackfruit seeds provide a good source of energy due to their carbohydrate content. Additionally, they contain B-complex vitamins, which play a crucial role in converting food into energy and supporting healthy metabolism," the nutritionist wrote.

5. Can help you prevent anemia:

Anemia is a common health issue faced by many especially women. Jackfruit seeds are a good source of iron that can help in the production of healthy red blood cells. Adequate iron intake can help prevent iron deficiency anemia and promote optimal oxygen transport throughout the body.

Take note:

The nutritionist also highlighted that jackfruit seeds should not be consumed raw owing to their anti-nutrient content.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.