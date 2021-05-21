Jackfruit Seeds To Strengthen Your Immune System: Heres How You Can Add These To Diet

Jackfruit seeds can be added to diet in different ways

If you have a healthy immune system, your body can safeguard you from diseases and infections. During the pandemic, the search for natural immunity-boosting food has increased more than ever. The good news is there are many such easily available food items that help in keeping your immune system strong. In an Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared the benefits of one such food item — jackfruit seed. Apart from being great for immunity, these magical seeds have a lot of other benefits too. Rujuta shared a photo of cooked jackfruit seeds, a delicious summer treat. They are locally called “athalya.”

Jackfruit seeds for immunity

In the caption, Rujuta wrote, “They can be cooked as a sabzi or curry and eaten with rice. They can be steamed or roasted with some salt and pepper and make for a delicious snack. Rich in minerals like zinc, vitamins, and fibre, they add diversity to your diet, strength to your tissues and flavour to an otherwise monotonous life.”

"The body is born with a natural immune response, often called as the innate immunity. It functions as the first line of defence against all kinds of viruses, bacteria or harmful substances that our body may get exposed to. This response can either get robust or weakened based on the lifestyle we lead. Eating diverse foods and leading a disciplined lifestyle is a cornerstone of the innate immunity."

"Over the last 2 decades, there has been a slow but steady loss in the diversity of our diets. Seasonal foods and cooking practices are being lost to exotic foods and baking videos that are more instagrammable and aspirational. This has cost us in multiple ways, compromise in the immune function is just one of them," the nutritionist explains in the post.

Earlier this month, in another post, Rujuta had shared a photo of jackfruit seeds and the fruit itself side by side, and said that the fruit must be eaten fresh and seeds to be saved and cooked as sabzi later”.

You can easily boost immunity by staying close to your roots. What are you doing to better your immune system?

