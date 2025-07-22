Is Your Child's Immunity Under Attack? Nutritionist Explains How Modern Diets Affect Their Gut Health

A growing number of studies are pointing to the possibility that children's immune systems might be subtly compromised by their deteriorating gut health. In a new Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the importance of the gut microbiome - a delicate ecosystem of microbes - and its vital connection to long-term immunity and overall health.

"Is your child's Immunity under attack?" Lovneet Batra asks in the caption of the video.

According to Lovneet, trillions of microorganisms that promote digestion, boost immunity, influence mood and potentially safeguard future health are part of the delicate ecology that exists inside your child's stomach.

However, this equilibrium has been disrupted by the modern lifestyle, which is characterised by junk food intake, overuse of antibiotics, a lack of outdoor play and increased screen time. As a result, experts are referring to this as a "gut health crisis."

She claims that modern lifestyle is "not gut-friendly." Chips, biscuits and sugary drinks are examples of ultra-processed foods that further affect this ecosystem by lowering good bacteria and causing inflammation.

Although they can save lives, antibiotics also destroy beneficial microbes. A single round can cause a significant reduction in intestinal diversity, and some strains might never completely recover.

The video shows how children's natural defences are weakened by poor gut flora diversity, recurrent illnesses and improper diets using animated visuals. This leads to heightened vulnerability to ailments, low vitality, food sensitivities, skin issues, mood fluctuations and a higher long-term risk of obesity and insulin resistance.

Lovneet Batra concludes the video by urging parents to take early, preventive measures in order to protect their child's intestinal health before symptoms worsen and become chronic problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.