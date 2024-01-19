Is Paratha Healthy For Breakfast? Know From Experts

Parathas are a good source of carbs and fibre

As you know, breakfast is an important meal of the day. A healthy and nourishing breakfast can help you kick-start the day with optimal energy. From oats to poha, there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the most common breakfast choices is paratha. Many eat parathas on a regular basis for breakfast. They are usually enjoyed with chai or coffee and sometimes curd. Hot parathas with a dollop of butter on top are an irresistible treat, especially during the winter season. However, it remains a mystery whether parathas are a healthy breakfast option or not. If you too are puzzled? Read on to know the answer straight from our experts.

Is paratha a healthy breakfast option?

"Parathas are always a healthy option for breakfast. They are a good combination of carbs and fibre. Parathas are also a good source of protein when stuffed with dal or paneer. If you are eating according to your activity level or if your BMI is normal, adding parathas to diet is always a good choice over processed and packaged breakfast options," says Vaishali Verma, Dietician at Manipal Hospital.

Can you eat parathas daily?

According to the dietician, one can eat parathas daily. But one should refrain from consuming a repetitive diet. "There is a lot of variation. You can go with sattu paratha, another day choose sprouts stuffed paratha, dal paratha, paneer paratha, veggies paratha or plain paratha with vegetable raita. Therefore, you can eat paratha, but for better nutrition, you should eat a variety of foods, such as cereal, pulses and vegetables," she explains.

Tips to make parathas healthy

Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietetics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram shared a few smart changes that can help make parathas even more nutritious. Here are these:

Select whole wheat or multigrain flour instead of refined flour to increase fibre content, which facilitates digestion and delivers energy steadily throughout the day. Choose a variety of vegetables for stuffing to enhance flavour as well as nutritional profile. Use minimum oil, like 1-2 teaspoons. For 2 parathas, around 5 ml of oil is good to add. Adding a wide variety of spices not only improves flavour but to adds antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities of these spices. Serve parathas with curd or yogurt to improve gut health. You can also have wholesome chutneys with fresh veggies, lentils or herbs to enhance taste and nutritional content.

It can be concluded that parathas are a healthy breakfast option. However, you can make some modifications to make them healthier. The experts have also mentioned that it is crucial to balance calorie intake. One should practice portion control and make sure that you are not consuming excess calories.

(Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition And Dietetics, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka)

(Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietetics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.