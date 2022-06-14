Is It Safe To Use Tomatoes And Lemons To Lighten Skin? This Is What Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Has to Say

One must not use tomatoes and lemon on your skin directly

We have always been told about the importance of natural products rather than packaged ones. Even when it comes to the skin, many people go for DIY masking or simply keep applying a number of foods on their faces to achieve youthful skin. Although it is true that the more organic a product is, the more natural it becomes bereft of any chemicals, there still requires some understanding regarding what works well for the skin and what doesn't. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, in her latest Instagram post, underlines the popular home remedies that you must avoid if you want to prevent any possible harm.

Dr Jaishree Sharad shares that you must not use tomatoes and lemon on your skin directly. This is because the direct usage of these citrus-rich foods may cause skin dryness, irritation, rashes, redness and even pigmentation in some cases. Rather, she suggests that you can opt for Vitamin C serum and consult your dermatologist before you start using them.

Here's her post:

Dr Jaishree Sharad suggests avoiding sugar completely when you are troubled with acne due to PCOS or insulin resistance. The dermatologist says, “Sugar increases a hormone called IGF1 which aggravates acne.” You must not drink milk since dairy products can also alter the hormone levels in the body. Stop consuming food items that have a higher glycemic index including white bread, corn flakes, puffed wheat cereals, potato, sweet potato, watermelon, pineapple, cakes, cookies, sweets, and packaged breakfast cereals. She states that above all, one must drink plenty of water to deal with acne.

In general, also, if you want to take care of your skin, Dr Jaishree Sharad advises avoiding certain products and devices. Going overboard with certain skincare products and applying them to your skin can also be harmful at times. She states that your skincare routine doesn't necessarily have to include toners and essences. This is because today, most cleansers are pH balanced and capable of removing all the dirt, grime, and oil from your skin. Thus, toners are not an absolute necessity for a general skincare routine. Loofas may not be good for your skin since they may cause irritation, friction-induced hyperpigmentation, and macular amyloidosis. Clarisonic brushes can be eliminated entirely from your skincare routine. Also, she also suggests avoiding Guasha and jade rollers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.