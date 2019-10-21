Is Fractionated Coconut Oil Better Than Regular Coconut Oil? Know Right Here

Fractionated coconut oil can be used for skincare, haircare and as a dietary supplement

You all must have heard about the numerous benefits of coconut oil for skin, hair, weight loss and heart health. But have you heard about fractioned coconut oil? Well, it is nothing but coconut oil which is used for personal care such as moisturiser, massaging oil and hair oil. Fractionated coconut oil is made from regular coconut oil, through the process of fractionation. Fractionation is a process which is used to different types of fats that are normally found in some oils. Fractionation is possible because of different melting points of various fats. To prepare fractionated coconut oil, coconut oil is heated above its melting point and is then left to cool. Solid fraction of the oil is then separated from the liquid fraction. This process of fractionation can take several hours to complete.

Fractionated coconut oil vs regular coconut oil: what's the difference?

Fractionated coconut oil is tasteless and odourless. It is also more expensive than regular coconut oil. Apart from skincare and haircare, fractionated coconut oil can also be used as a dietary supplement. Fractionated coconut oil is also sold as liquid coconut oil which is marketed as edible coconut oil.

Fractionated coconut oil is the one used for skincare and haircare

Photo Credit: iStock

Both fractionated and regular coconut oil are good source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

Composition of fatty acids is different in coconut oil and fractionated coconut oil. 12-carbon lauric acid (C12) is the main fatty acid in coconut oil. Most of this fatty acid (or even all of it) is removed from fractionated coconut oil. Fractionated coconut oil does not contain long-chain fatty acids in regular coconut oil.

Caprylic acid (C8) and capric acid (C10) are the two main medium-chain fatty acids present in fractionated coconut oil. These medium-chain fatty acids are transported directly to the liver from the digestive tract-where they can be used as a quick source of energy.

Benefits of fractionated coconut oil

1. Weight loss: Medium-chain fatty acids in fractionated coconut oil can help you with weight loss. These fatty acids have the capability to reduce hunger and calorie intake. They can make you burn more fat and calories and are also less likely to be stored as fat.

2. Studies have found that medium chain fatty acids in fractionated coconut oil can help in improving brain function and reducing risk of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia.

3. These medium chain fatty acids also have the capability to reduce insulin resistance and lessen the risk factors associated with diabetes.

Fractionated coconut oil can reduce risk factors associated with diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

However, it has to be known that presence lauric acid in coconut oil gives it an added advantage over fractionated coconut oil. 50% of coconut oil contains lauric acid, which can offer protection to the body from harmful virus, bacteria and fungi. And while fractionated coconut oil may offer weight loss and other health benefits, it more expensive and processed than regular coconut oil. Healthline says that consumption of fractionated coconut oil is safe for most people, but may cause digestive symptoms (like stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting) in some people.

Health benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil can rightly be known as one of the healthiest cooking oils in existence. It is good for heart health, brain health, weight loss and much more. Following are a few benefits of coconut oil that you cannot miss:

Using coconut oil as cooking oil can boost burning of fat, thanks to presence of medium-chain fatty acids in it. This is as far as you consume coconut oil in limited proportions. What's more is that coconut oil consumption can also help in burning the very stubborn belly fat.

Cooking food in coconut oil can also reduce hunger, thus reducing your overall calorie intake. This in turn results in weight loss in the long run.

Coconut oil can increase good cholesterol (HDL), thanks to presence of natural saturated fats in it. This benefit of coconut oil can be good for your heart health.

Coconut oil can be beneficial for your heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

It is important to note that all of these benefits of coconut oil can be reaped only when you consume it in controlled proportions. Going overboard with its consumption is likely to negate its benefits and cause unnecessary weight gain and cholesterol problems instead.

