International Yoga Day 2025: 6 Common Yoga Mistakes To Avoid

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year worldwide. This year marks the 11th edition of Yoga Day with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that strengthens the body, calms the mind, and promotes overall well-being. Better mental and physical health further enhances overall quality of life. International Yoga Day is a global celebration that aims to raise awareness about the endless benefits yoga can offer.

When performed correctly, yoga can transform life. However, most individuals, especially beginners make a few common mistakes while performing yoga. To maximize the benefits of yoga, here we have a list of common mistakes you should avoid.

International Yoga Dy 2025: Stop making these common mistakes

1. Not warming up

Jumping straight into intense poses without a proper warm-up can strain muscles. Simple stretches or light movements help prepare your mind and muscles for the upcoming yoga session.

2. Ignoring breath work

Breath is a fundamental component of yoga. Failing to synchronize breath with movements can reduce the mind-body connection. Always remember to breathe deeply and evenly throughout your practice.

3. Overexertion

Trying to force yourself into a pose or exceeding your physical limits can cause muscle tears, joint pain, or other injuries. Listen to your body and practice within your capabilities. Take it easy and modify poses as per your comfort zone.

4. Rushing through poses

Take your time to settle into each pose. Focus on achieving the right alignment and breathing pattern. Rushing can lead to a lack of focus and improper execution.

5. Incorrect alignment

Poor alignment in poses can lead to discomfort and even injury over time. Pat attention to

If your body is not lined up properly, you might feel discomfort or strain. Pay attention to body positioning or consider consulting an expert.

6. Skipping cool down

After a yoga session, it is important to perform cool-down stretches to prevent stiffness. It also helps your body and mind recover.

Avoiding these common mistakes helps enhance your yoga practice and fully enjoy its myriad benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.