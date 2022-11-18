International Men's Day 2022: Importance Of Healthy Mind And Body & How To Achieve It

International Men's Day 2022: Exercising regularly improves physical and mental health

History & Significance

An editorial by American journalist John P. Harris in 1968 criticised the Soviet system for being unbalanced because it promoted an International Women's Day for female employees but did not provide a male counterpart. Even though Harris thought that there should be a day to honour women, the communist system was flawed because of the day.

Early in the 1990s, Thomas Oaster, the Missouri Center for Men's Studies' director, encouraged organisations in the United States, Australia, and Malta to have modest International Men's Day celebrations in February. These events were successfully hosted by Oaster for 2 years, however, his 1995 attempt had a low turnout. Disappointed, he abandoned his preparations to carry out the function.

The day was brought back in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 by Jerome Teelucksingh of the University of the West Indies. Although there was a day to honour fathers, he came to the realisation that there was no day to honour men who were single, or that were young boys and adolescents. Teelucksingh recognised the value of strong male role models since his father had set a great example for him.

On November 19, which also happened to be his father's birthday. Since the resurgence of Teelucksingh, International Men's Day has worked to promote the positive parts of male identity on the theory that men respond more positively to good role models than to negative gendered expectations.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the value of men's physical and mental health as well as strong masculinity, not to compete with International Women's Day. Hence, we must take this day to discuss the importance of the healthy mental and physical health of men and also how to achieve it.

Why is a healthy mind and body essential?

The health especially the mental health of men is often ignored or not acknowledged. This lack of dialogue restricts a healthy flow of conversation on the exact same matter. There are various ways in which we benefit from a combination of having a healthy mind and body.

The majority of people are uninformed about the direct connection between our bodies and minds. The commands that our brain issues to our body are the cause of all that it does. These orders are processed in phases and result in several changes that ultimately influence how our body behaves. Conversely, our brain also has an impact on our bodies.

The body is filled with nerve endings that communicate with the brain to cause subsequent brain reactions. Furthermore, the brain controls even our internal organs, which communicate with it by sending signals that are then used by the brain to send further signals to the organs, prompting them to respond appropriately.

How can you maintain a healthy mind and body?

No matter your age sex, or gender, it's essential to assess your health and find efficient ways to maintain it. We are all aware that those with clear minds lead richer, more fulfilling lives. Here are some ways in which men can ensure better mental and physical health moving forward:

Practice mindfulness, and engage in meditation. Yoga and tai chi are among various activities that can help improve your mental and physical health.

Exercise regularly and partake in physical activities that bring you pleasure. Obesity or lack of proper movement can affect physical and mental health.

Communicate with your family, and friends and seek therapy in case you need a professional point of view.

Maintain a healthy diet abundant in various nutrients your body requires. These foods improve your physical as well as mental health.

Engage actively in community events. It's important to communicate and socialise as a way to improve your overall health.

Make sure to get adequate and proper sleep. Lack of proper sleep can aid the development of various chronic mental and physical disorders.

Keep these points in mind and the importance of having healthy mental and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.