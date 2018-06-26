International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Significance And Theme

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2018 falls on 26 June

Highlights International Day Against Drug Abuse was first observed on 26 June 1987 The theme for 2018 is to help children and adults against drug abuse Drug abuse seriously affects our health, security, peace and development

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is an effort of the United Nations aimed at strengthening action and spreading awareness about drug abuse and illegal drug trade in the world. It is an expression of determination towards the goal of achieving an international drug-free society. It was in the year 1987 that the General Assembly decided to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking day on 26th June every year. Individual, organizations and societies across the globe support this initiative which aims at increasing awareness about how major a problem drug abuse is. This year's theme is Listen First - Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe.

This initiative aims at increasing support for science-based prevention of drug use

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Theme

In the year 2018, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking day observes the theme, "Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe". Given the increased incidence of drug abuse in the youth and kids, it is important to listen to them first. This initiative aims at increasing support for science-based prevention of drug use and invests more on the well-being of kids, youngsters and their families.

This day recognizes the serious effect that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has on our health, security, peace and development.

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Significance

The General Assembly held a Special Session on drugs in the year 2016. This session marked the achievement of a milestone in the set of goals mentioned in the policy document of 2009. The document, "Political Declaration and Plan of Action on International Cooperation towards an Integrated and Balanced Strategy to Counter the World Drug Problem" defined the action to be taken by member states to achieve the set goals by the year 2019. The final document suggests measures to meet the demand and reduce supply. It also aims at improving access to controlled medication for the same. It also covers areas like human rights, children, women, communities and the emerging challenges linked to such psychoactive substances.

This day recognizes the serious effect that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has on our health, security, peace and development. Over 190000 people deal with illicit trafficking each year. But that's not all; it has a long lasting damage on your health. It can increase your risk of HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis.

On this day, the United Nations is committed to peacefully addressing the challenges posed by illicit trafficking and drug abuse. Keeping the international drug control conventions in mind, they continue to fight the battle against drug abuse keeping the health and welfare of the people in mind.

On this day, the United Nations is committed to peacefully addressing the challenges posed by illicit trafficking and drug abuse

