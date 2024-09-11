Intermittent Fasting: These Drinks Can Help Boost Weight Loss

Coconut water is low in calories and a natural source of electrolytes

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. It does not prescribe specific foods to eat but rather focuses on when to eat, with common methods. During fasting periods, certain drinks can help boost weight loss by promoting metabolism, increasing fat oxidation, reducing hunger, and maintaining hydration levels. These drinks, particularly those containing caffeine or antioxidants like catechins, enhance thermogenesis (the body's ability to burn calories for heat) and support the body's fat-burning processes, making them effective aids for weight management while practicing intermittent fasting. Read on as we share a list of drinks you can add to your IF diet for faster weight loss.

8 Drinks that can help with weight loss while following intermittent fasting

1. Water

Water is essential for hydration and supports all bodily functions, including metabolism. Drinking water can help control appetite by making you feel full, reducing the temptation to overeat during eating windows. Staying well-hydrated also promotes fat metabolism, which is key for weight loss.

2. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which are known to boost metabolism and increase fat burning. The antioxidants in green tea, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), enhance thermogenesis (calorie burning) and support fat oxidation, aiding weight loss when consumed between or before meals.

3. Black coffee

Black coffee, when consumed without sugar or cream, is low in calories and rich in caffeine, which can boost metabolism and increase fat burning. Caffeine stimulates the nervous system and may promote the release of fat from fat tissues, making it easier to burn fat for energy, especially during a fasted state.

4. Apple cider vinegar water

Apple cider vinegar, diluted in water, can help reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, making it effective for weight management. ACV may also promote satiety, helping to control hunger and prevent overeating during eating windows.

5. Lemon water

Lemon water is low in calories and contains vitamin C, which can boost metabolism and enhance fat oxidation. Drinking lemon water, especially in the morning, can help detoxify the body, improve digestion, and reduce bloating, supporting weight loss efforts during intermittent fasting.

6. Herbal teas

Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, and chamomile can promote digestion, reduce bloating, and alleviate stress, which can help in weight management. Ginger tea, for example, has thermogenic properties that boost metabolism, while peppermint tea can help control appetite and reduce cravings.

7. Electrolyte water

Electrolyte water helps replenish essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which can be lost during fasting periods. Proper electrolyte balance is crucial for maintaining hydration, energy levels, and metabolic function, all of which support weight loss.

8. Coconut water

Coconut water is low in calories and a natural source of electrolytes, which can help maintain hydration and energy levels during fasting periods. Its natural sugars can provide a mild energy boost without significantly breaking the fast, helping to curb hunger and prevent overeating later.

These drinks can enhance the benefits of intermittent fasting by supporting hydration, metabolism, fat burning, and appetite control, all of which are crucial for effective weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.