Inflammation In The Gut? Here's How To Deal With It

The gut, also known as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, is a complex system responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients, and eliminating waste. It plays a crucial role in overall health, including immune function and mental well-being. An inflamed gut, often caused by factors such as poor diet, stress, or infections, can lead to symptoms like pain, bloating, diarrhoea, and fatigue. Making positive changes to your diet and overall routine can help improve your gut health. In this article, we share easy tips to help improve your gut health and reduce inflammation.

Tips to help reduce inflammation in the gut

1. Eat a fibre-rich diet

Fibre promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that reduce inflammation. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts in your diet. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre daily.

2. Incorporate probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help balance the gut microbiome, reducing harmful bacteria that cause inflammation. Consume probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and other fermented foods. You can also consider taking a high-quality probiotic supplement.

3. Reduce sugar and processed foods

Sugar and processed foods can feed harmful gut bacteria and contribute to inflammation. Minimise consumption of sugary snacks, sodas, and processed foods. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

4. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration helps maintain the mucosal lining of the intestines, which acts as a barrier against inflammation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water daily, and more if you are physically active.

5. Limit alcohol and caffeine

Excessive alcohol and caffeine can irritate the gut lining and disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to inflammation. Limit alcohol to moderate levels (one drink per day for women, two for men) and reduce caffeine intake. Opt for herbal teas and other non-caffeinated beverages.

6. Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact the gut microbiome and increase inflammation. Incorporate stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, and regular physical activity into your routine.

7. Get regular exercise

Exercise can help regulate the gut microbiome and reduce inflammation by promoting the production of anti-inflammatory compounds. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. Activities like walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming are beneficial.

8. Avoid NSAIDs

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can irritate the gut lining and contribute to inflammation. Limit the use of NSAIDs like ibuprofen and aspirin. Consult your doctor for alternative pain management options if needed.

9. Eat anti-inflammatory foods

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds can help reduce gut inflammation. Include fatty fish (like salmon and sardines), olive oil, berries, turmeric, ginger, and leafy greens in your diet.

10. Get enough sleep

Poor sleep can disrupt the gut microbiome and increase inflammation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Establish a regular sleep routine, avoid screens before bedtime, and create a restful sleep environment.

By following these tips, you can effectively reduce inflammation in the gut and promote better digestive health. Each method addresses specific factors that contribute to inflammation, ensuring a comprehensive approach to maintaining a healthy gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.