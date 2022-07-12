Indigestion In Summer: Try These Refreshing Foods For Relief

Kombucha is a delicious drink which improves digestion

Indigestion is one of the most common health issues people experience in summer. Ingestion in summer may be common due to many reasons. Some of these reasons are lack of water in the body, the hot weather, lack of fibre in the diet, eating unhealthy foods, and so on.

As our digestive system is responsible for managing the foods we eat, we can improve our digestion solely by altering our diet. In this article, we discuss some refreshing foods you can add to your diet to avoid and treat indigestion in summer.

10 refreshing foods to fight off indigestion in summer:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is a refreshing probiotic. Probiotics promote better gut health by improving the health of the healthy bacteria in our gut. Yogurt is also a versatile snack and can be consumed in various different ways. This makes it the perfect addition to your summer diet for good gut health.

2. Lemon water

Staying hydrated during summer is essential to healthy gut health and overall health. Incorporating lemon into your water can help alleviate the taste and improve your digestion by a lot.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa by itself may not sound refreshing but it can act as a great addition to salads. Quinoa is a great source of fibre. Fibre plays an integral role in ensuring our digestive system works correctly.

4. Green leafy

Green leafy vegetables belong to the cruciferous vegetable group. This vegetable group includes spinach, lettuce, kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. These vegetables are a great source of nutrients. They are also rich in water and fibre. Both of these components promote better gut health and aid a smooth digestive system.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are water-rich fruit packed with antioxidants. They are also very rich in various nutrients and are a refreshing addition to one's diet. They can be consumed in various refreshing ways and promote better gut health.

6. Cucumbers

As you may know, cucumbers are abundant in water. This refreshing vegetable is a great source of water, fibre, and other nutrients that aid better digestion. They also help keep the body temperature cool. An increase in body temperature may also cause digestion issues in summer.

7. Watermelon

Watermelon similar to cucumbers is a great source of water. In fact, water constitutes about 90% of a watermelon. It is also a great source of healthy fibre. Eating a diet rich in healthy fibre and drinking enough water is key to preventing summer indigestion.

8. Kombucha

Kombucha is another probiotic that has emerged as a superfood recently. Kombucha is prepared by fermenting bacteria and incorporated with delicious fruits and flavours. This drink is extremely refreshing and promotes better health of our gut making it great for summer.

9. Nut milk

Most milk products have been shown to worsen digestion, especially in summer. Milk, cheese, butter, and other dairy products often heat up the body and slow down digestion. Substituting dairy milk and other products for nut milk and other plant-based options helps improve digestion.

10. Coconut water

Coconut water is another refreshing drink to consume in summer. Coconut water is rich in water and is also very healthy. This drink is a great substitute for other ‘refreshing' processed drinks one might consume during summer.

In conclusion, eating healthy foods and avoiding junk can significantly improve your digestive system. Along with these refreshing foods, we also encourage you to consume ample water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.