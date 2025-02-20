Indian Youth At A Higher Risk Of Heart Disease: Here's What You Can Do

Indian youth are increasingly at a higher risk of heart disease due to a combination of genetic predisposition, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and rising stress levels. Factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, high stress from academic or work pressures, and inadequate sleep contribute to early heart issues. Additionally, Indians are genetically more prone to insulin resistance and high cholesterol, which further elevates the risk. However, taking early preventive measures can significantly reduce the chances of heart disease in young Indians. In this article, we outline some preventive measures you can take today for better health.

9 Tips to reduce risk of heart disease in India's youth

1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet

Consuming high amounts of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats increases the risk of heart disease. Indian diets are often carb-heavy with excessive fried snacks, leading to obesity and high cholesterol. Switch to a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

2. Exercise regularly

A sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor to heart disease among Indian youth, as many spend long hours sitting for studies, work, or screen time. Engage in at least 30-45 minutes of physical activity daily, such as walking, jogging, yoga, or strength training to keep the heart strong.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity, especially belly fat, is linked to increased heart disease risk, and with the rise of fast-food culture in India, weight-related issues are more common. Keep weight in check through portion control, mindful eating, and regular exercise to reduce excess body fat, especially around the abdomen.

4. Reduce salt and sugar intake

High salt consumption in pickles, packaged snacks, and processed foods raises blood pressure, while excess sugar in sweets and soft drinks contributes to obesity and diabetes. Limit salt by using fresh herbs and spices instead of packaged seasonings.

5. Manage stress effectively

High levels of stress from studies, career pressure, and urban lifestyle demands lead to increased cortisol levels, which negatively impact heart health. Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and engaging in hobbies to reduce stress levels.

6. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

Smoking damages blood vessels, while excessive alcohol leads to high blood pressure and liver-related issues, both increasing heart disease risk. Quit smoking altogether and limit alcohol intake.

7. Get quality sleep

Lack of sleep leads to increased blood pressure, stress hormone release, and higher obesity risk, which contribute to heart disease. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, reducing screen time before bed, and creating a relaxing bedtime routine.

8. Monitor cholesterol and blood pressure levels

Many young Indians are unaware of their cholesterol or blood pressure levels until they develop complications. Get regular health checkups, including lipid profiles and blood pressure monitoring, to detect and manage any early signs of heart disease.

9. Stay hydrated and avoid sugary beverages

Dehydration affects blood circulation and increases the risk of blood clots, while sugary drinks contribute to obesity and diabetes. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily and replace sugary sodas and energy drinks with coconut water, lemon water, or green tea.

By making these changes, Indian youth can significantly lower their risk of heart disease and lead healthier, longer lives. Prevention is key, and early lifestyle modifications can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.