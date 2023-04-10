India Records 5,880 Covid Cases In 24 Hours: Do Not Ignore These Symptoms Of The XBB.1.16 Variant

The XBB.1.16 variant leads to fever, cough, abdominal issues and other symptoms

India has logged 5,880 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 years. There are currently 35,199 active covid-19 cases in the country, as per the health ministry data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged the state health ministers to be prepared with appropriate health facilities and to stay alert. The Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.16 is contributing to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India. This variant has been detected in more than 20 countries so far.

Here's what you should do to stay safe

The World Health Organization has kept this variant under monitoring and said that it is "one to watch."

XBB.1.16 is highly infectious but does not lead to any severe complications. According to a WHO report, there are currently no laboratory studies on the severity of the variant. However, a rise in hospitalization has not been recorded, so far.

What are the symptoms of the XBB.1.16 variant?

The symptoms of this sub-variant are similar to the previous strains. Some of the symptoms include:

Sore throat

Fever

Runny nose

Fatigue

Cough

Abdominal issues

This variant can infect vaccinated individuals as well.

Stay safe with these tips:

As covid-19 cases are on a rise again, it is crucial to follow all precautions. By now, you might be familiar with all the steps you should follow to fight against Covid-19. So, wear a mask, follow social distancing, wash hands regularly, get vaccinated and avoid public gatherings.

Also, do not ignore the above-mentioned symptoms. If you are experiencing these symptoms, get yourself tested immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.