Include Green, Yellow And Orange Veggies In Your Diet To Lower Breast Cancer Risk: 6 Best Foods To Prevent Breast Cancer

Breast cancer diet: Colourful veggies in your diet can help you prevent breast cancer

A healthy diet, comprising of fruits and vegetables has a plethora of health benefits to offer. From keeping your skin radiant to reducing the risk of deadly diseases, a balanced diet comprising of fruits and vegetables offers you nothing but health benefits. Vitamins, minerals and nutrients obtained from these healthy foods are required for the normal functioning of your body. But recent studies have gone past this and are now checking how effective such a diet can be for keeping cancer at bay. With the increasing incidence of this disease, cancer prevention has become the need of the hour. To this end, a recent study revealed that eating more fruits and vegetables, green, yellow and orange veggies; can cut breast cancer risk in women. Breast cancer happens to be one of the most common types of cancer in women which kills millions across the globe every year. As per the study in the International Journal of Cancer, such healthy diet can help women fight aggressive tumors in the breast. According to the results, women who consumed over 5 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables had an 11% lower chance of developing breast cancer. Besides this, the study pointed out specific vegetables for their ability to reduce breast cancer risk. These included yellow, green (cauliflower and broccoli) and orange vegetables. Antioxidants and micronutrients in these foods reduce breast cancer risk.

Your diet influences your risk of a number of diseases and so is the case with cancer. While some foods can increase the risk of cancer, some can help you mitigate the same. For breast cancer specifically, there are some foods which can reduce the risk of the disease to quite an extent.

Here's a list of 6 foods which can cut breast cancer risk in women to quite an extent.

1. Green tea

Green tea is the healthiest beverage in the world. Enriched with antioxidants and catechins, this drink has the ability to boost your metabolism and reduce the risk of deadly diseases like breast cancer. 3 cups of green tea save your DNA from damage due to free radicals. This drink also has the ability to induce weight loss and keep blood pressure under control.

Green tea boosts the metabolism and reduces the risk of breast cancer

2. Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable has the ability to keep deadly diseases like breast cancer at bay. Sulforophane is a compound in broccoli which regulates the abnormal growth of cancer cells in your body. It inhibits the growth of breast, prostate, bladder and lung cancer cells.

Broccoli helps regulate abnormal growth of cancer cells

3. Mushrooms

Just one serving of these healthy fungi can be quite helpful for keeping breast cancer risk at bay. A research showed that women who consumed only 10 grams of mushrooms in a day had a two-thirds lower risk of breast cancer. Mushrooms can cut breast cancer risk in pre-menopausal women as well.

Consuming 10 grams of mushrooms a day can lower the risk of breast cancer

4. Cooked tomatoes

Consuming 10 grams of mushrooms a day can lower the risk of breast cancer 4. Cooked tomatoes

Eating raw tomatoes does not pose health risks either; however, cooked tomatoes have a different set of health benefits. A powerful antioxidant in cooked tomatoes, known as lycopene, can help women deal with the harder to treat form of breast cancer. Research shows that women with higher lycopene content in the body have a 22% lower risk of suffering from breast cancer.

Eating tomatoes can help women treat breast cancer

5. Coffee

Good news for coffee lovers! Caffeine and antioxidants in coffee can help you cut your breast cancer risk. The antioxidants in this drink protect cells from any form of damage which can lead to cancer.

Caffeine and antioxidants present in coffee can help prevent breast cancer

6. Carrots

While people told you that carrots can only strengthen your eyesight, this one seems like an added bonus. Carrots are packed with carotenoids, an antioxidant which is strongly linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. High levels of carotenoids in the body are linked to 28% lower risk of breast cancer.

Carrot has an antioxidant which is strongly linked to lower the risk of breast cancer

