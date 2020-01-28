Impact Of Coronavirus In India: Expert Speaks On What Can Be Done

Coronavirus causes cold-like symptoms and can even cause breathing problems

Highlights There have been over 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China

100 people have died in China after being infected with coronavirus

The virus is capable of human transmission

Coronavirus has killed 100 people in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported from Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, France, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Macao and Nepal. 3 people who had a history of travelling from China were admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's isolation ward. Aged between 24 to 28, the three men were admitted on Monday. Two of the patients had returned from China a week ago and the other had returned about a month ago, reports PTI.

The virus is capable of human transmission. It causes cold-like symptoms and can even cause breathing problems. The virus is able to spread during its incubation period, before any symptoms appear. According to the World Health Organization, the incubation period can be anywhere between 2 to 10 days.

Our expert Dr Monica Mahajan, Director, Internal Medicine at Max Healthcare talks more on coronavirus and its impact on India.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.